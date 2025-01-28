Craftable and Actabl Partner to Bridge the Gap Between Hotel Operations and Financial Management with Real-Time Integration

New integration with ProfitSword delivers financial transparency, streamlined budget management, and operational efficiency for hoteliers

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftable , a pioneer in hospitality procurement and operations management has joined forces with Actabl , the parent company of ProfitSword and a leader in hospitality software helping hotels drive profitability through actionable insights, to create a powerful new integration for ProfitSword empowering hoteliers to take greater control of their budgets, streamline operations and improve their bottom line.

The integration combines ProfitSword's advanced financial forecasting and budgeting tools with Craftable's real-time procurement and operations data, offering a seamless connection between hotel accounting and operations. This partnership addresses the need for a two-way feed to automate forecast and budget management in the hospitality industry by ensuring financial and operational teams are aligned and cohesive, providing insights to support better decision-making and transparency.

"Our integration with ProfitSword marks a significant advancement in hotel management. By connecting your forecast with operations and procurement, we're empowering hotel properties to make data-driven decisions, automate budget processes, and respond dynamically to actual sales and spend," said Sam Zats, CEO of Craftable. "This collaboration delivers the financial transparency and operational control modern hoteliers need to drive profitability."

By automating budget updates and adjusting forecasts based on data from hotel operations, ProfitSword and Craftable will help hotels stay on top of fluctuating demand, reduce waste, and drive more accurate decisions to focus on the guest experience. The software update allows operators to adjust budgets proactively rather than reactively, improving cost control and operational efficiency across all departments.

Key benefits include:

Financial Transparency and Team Alignment: The integration provides a comprehensive view of budgets across all departments, ensuring operational and financial teams work toward the same goals. By aligning procurement, food & beverage, labor costs, and other budget categories, hoteliers gain clearer insights into financial performance, improving accountability and compliance.

Dynamic Budget Adjustments: Data from Craftable's platform feeds directly into ProfitSword's forecasting tools, allowing operators to adjust budgets dynamically based on actual sales and purchase orders. This enables hotels to plan for fluctuating demand and seasonal changes, optimizing resource allocation and distribution.

Streamlined Budget Management: With automated budget updates and data ingestion, hotels can eliminate the risk of manual errors and save valuable time spent on administrative tasks. This advancement ensures financial data is always current, empowering hotel staff to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences instead of time-consuming financial management tasks.

Cost Control Best Practices: By combining the strengths of both systems, hotels can set purchasing thresholds, track key metrics like food cost percentage and inventory turnover, and implement efficient cost control measures directly impact the bottom line.

"At Actabl, our mission has always been to empower hoteliers with the actionable insights they need to make smarter, more profitable decisions," said Steven Moore, CEO of Actabl. "The integration between ProfitSword and Craftable takes this mission one step further by creating a seamless flow of financial and operational data. It enables hoteliers to align their teams, optimize their budgets, and respond to changes—helping them not just survive, but thrive in a competitive industry."

Craftable and Actabl's relationship represents a significant step forward in the evolution of hotel management technology, offering a comprehensive solution that intuitively and impactfully connects operational data with financial management, bridging the gap between accounting and operations across hotel outlets and properties.

Daniel del Olmo, President of Sage Hospitality, praised the partnership. "The integration between ProfitSword and Craftable has given us a new level of visibility into our operations and financials. By connecting these two platforms, we are able to make faster, more informed decisions to directly impact our profitability."

About Craftable

Craftable is the leading cloud-based hospitality management solution for hotels, restaurants, resorts, bars and casinos. Designed to streamline processes and drive maximum profitability, Craftable seamlessly connects purchasing, finance and operations through AI-powered automation and integrated systems, delivering real-time insights for better decision making. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Dallas, Craftable has over 60 live POS integrations, 5,000 supplier connections, and serves more than 80,000 operators. The platform processes billions in annual transaction volume while helping customers save over $2 billion annually. Craftable partners with prominent hospitality leaders including Pyramid Global Hospitality, José Andrés Group, Marriott International, The Dinex Group and Sage Hospitality. Discover how Craftable is transforming hospitality management at craftable.com .

About Actabl

Actabl is the leader in hospitality business intelligence, labor management, and hotel operations management software that provides actionable insights to above-property leaders and on-property leaders. Actabl brings together four powerful hospitality tech solutions to maximize profits for hotel operators. Actabl's integrated solutions include ProfitSword's business intelligence technology, Hotel Effectiveness' complete labor optimization, ALICE's hotel operations management platform, and Transcendent's advanced asset management and CapEx. With a global team of 300+ employees boasting over 1,000 years of combined hospitality experience, Actabl serves the technology needs of more than 12,000 properties in hospitality markets around the world. To learn more, please visit www.actabl.com .

