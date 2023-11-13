Craftable Bolsters Board of Directors with Appointment of Hospitality Technology Executive Andrew Arthurs

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftable , the hospitality industry's leading SaaS platform, today announced the addition of Andrew Arthurs to its board of directors. Arthurs is an innovative senior executive with a proven track record of leadership and success in developing and executing technology strategies to fuel growth. As Chief Information Officer of Aimbridge Hospitality, the global leader in third-party hotel management, he brings decades of experience managing high-performance teams across all hospitality industry verticals.

"Craftable is thrilled to welcome Andrew Arthurs to our board of directors," said Samuel Zats, co-founder and CEO of Craftable. "His experience and industry acumen will be invaluable as we continue to shape the future of hospitality technology, especially within the hotel, resort and destination segments. With Andrew's expertise and guidance on managing and expanding entities through technological innovation and investment, we are poised to reach new heights and deliver greater value to our customers, partners and other stakeholders."

In his role at Aimbridge Hospitality, Arthurs spearheads the management of complex business integrations and acquisitions across the company's network of 1,500 hotels globally. An accomplished leader who has held key roles in public and private companies during high-growth periods, Arthurs has worked with major hospitality brands, including Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Two Roads Hospitality and Vail Resorts.

"Craftable's cutting-edge technology solutions allow hospitality businesses to harness the power of automation, management and visibility of the value chain while providing beneficial decision-making information for operators," said Arthurs. "I am excited to leverage my experience and work alongside Craftable's executive team, contributing to the platform's continued growth and commitment to excellence in the ever-evolving hospitality space."

Earlier this year, Craftable announced its strategic investment from private equity firm Gauge Capital, and currently has over 50,000 monthly active users, with more onboarding every day. The company's innovative technology solutions equip restaurant, bar, hotel and hospitality operators with intuitive and easy-to-use tools that can help them make strategic decisions based on real-time data to drive sales and reduce costs. Craftable has aligned itself with some of the top names in hospitality, including Pyramid Hotels, Davidson Hospitality Group, Kimpton Hotels and Noble House Resorts–to name a few.

For more information about Craftable, visit craftable.com .

About Craftable ( craftable.com )

Craftable is a technology platform provider that seamlessly connects purchasing, recipes, inventory, sales, accounting, and analytics to create operator success in the hospitality, food, beverage, and entertainment industries. Craftable's best-in-class Foodager and Bevager management systems allow operators to access product supplies, invoices and purchasing procurement at their fingertips while integrating with 60+ POS and financial systems to provide real-time data on how product cost increases, variances, and labor affect their bottom line. Founded in 2015 and designed by Silicon Valley tech experts and hospitality veterans, Craftable seeks to equip businesses with the next-level technology needed to operate more efficiently, reduce inventory costs, and take control of revenue in ways they weren't able to before. Craftable partners with some of the most prominent operators in hospitality, such as José Andrés, Tao Group Hospitality, Pyramid Global Hospitality, Major Food Group, Front Burner Society Brands and Kimpton Hotels. Learn more at craftable.com .

