Crafting Made Easy: Brother International Corporation Introduces ScanNCut DX SDX85 Electronic Cutting Machine Made to Simplify Crafting

"For the entry level crafter today, technology is paramount and with the Brother ScanNCut DX SDX85, crafters are getting a sleek machine that will enhance their crafting abilities," said Shannon Sullivan, Vice President, Home Appliance Division at Brother. "As at home crafting has surged in recent months, we wanted to introduce a user-friendly crafting machine built for beginning crafters, while still providing the advanced technology Brother ScanNCut DX users have come to expect."

The Brother ScanNCut DX is the only electronic cutting machine series on the market with a built-in scanner, allowing users to scan in their own drawings and easily have the machine cut those designs out on fabric, paper, and other materials up to 3mm1 in thickness. ScanNCut DX lets users craft projects for unique personalized items, vinyl decals, home décor, clothing, greeting cards, and more creative endeavors.

The ScanNCut DX SDX85 is ready to start crafting right out of the box. Specifically designed for the beginner craft hobbyist, student, and DIY paper crafters who are looking for an easy-to-use, quality machine that will help them with their everyday crafting needs to create DIY home decor and vinyl cutting craft projects. For the first time this new ScanNCut DX model is now available in a new vibrant lime green color to bring even more fresh appeal to your craft space.

The SDX85 is wireless network-ready, allowing the user to work remotely with a tablet, mobile device, or PC and access Brother CanvasWorkspace (cloud-based web application) to create virtually anywhere and anytime via an Internet connection.

Key Technological and Design Features of ScanNCut DX SDX85

Blade Sensor Technology – true Auto Blade detects the thickness of material with no blade adjustment or material selection required

Cuts materials (like foam and felt) up to 0.1" (3mm) thick[1]

Whisper-quiet cutting

3.47" LCD touchscreen display to preview and edit designs

Advanced editing with CanvasWorkspace allows the user to create, edit, and send cut data to and from the machine

Wireless network-ready

Up to 600 DPI on the Scan to USB function will turn scanned images into unique one-of-a-kind cut designs and patterns

251 built-in designs patterns are ready to craft right out-of-the-box, and includes quilt patterns and lettering fonts

Allows user to connect to machine wirelessly with a phone, device, or computer via Wi-Fi network

Accommodates 12" x 12" and 12" x 24" cutting mats and 12" x 12" scanning mats

Reads SVG files

Available in vibrant lime green color

Included in the Box:

12" X 12" Standard Tack Mat

Auto Blade & Blade Holder

Spatula

Stylus

Accessory Bag

Getting Started Guide & Paper – Step-by-Step Project Book

The Brother ScanNCut DX SDX85 is available now on Brother.com and retails for $349.99. For more information or crafting inspiration, please visit https://brother-usa.com/home/cutting-machines/sdx85.

ABOUT BROTHER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Brother International Corporation has earned its reputation as a leading supplier of innovative products for the home sewing and crafting enthusiast. Through a growing network of sewing machine dealers and retail outlets nationwide, Brother offers a full line of home sewing machines, from basic to top-of-the-line sewing and embroidery machines. Brother also offers a full line of electronic cutting machines and accessories. The company is recognized for its high-quality, state-of-the-art machines and accessories, offering ease of use and flexibility at affordable prices. Brother International Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. With worldwide sales approaching $6 billion, this global manufacturer was started more than 100 years ago. Brother offers a diversified product line that includes fax machines, Multi-Function Center machines, P-touch Labeling Systems and both color and mono laser printers for home, office, and industry. Bridgewater, New Jersey is the corporate headquarters for Brother in the Americas. It has fully integrated sales, marketing services, manufacturing, research and development capabilities located in the U.S. In addition to its headquarters, Brother has facilities in California, Illinois, and Tennessee, as well as subsidiaries in Canada, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.Brother.com.

1 Material compatibility may vary. Always perform a trial/test cut to confirm a successful cut.

