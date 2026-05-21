CRAFTSMAN® Launches New V20* ADVANCED™ Batteries to Help DIYers Power Through More Demanding Jobs

"DIYers demand tools that keep up with their ambition - and we refuse to let anything slow them down," said Wayne de Koker, President and General Manager, CRAFTSMAN. "That's why we engineered the new V20* ADVANCED™ battery to deliver relentless power and endurance, empowering users to work faster, tackle bigger projects and finish more tasks with fewer interruptions. With this battery, every project is within reach."

Engineered with tabless cell technology, the V20* ADVANCED™ Batteries are built to run cooler**, turning your tools into a true project powerhouse. Available in two sizes, a V20* 6Ah battery which delivers up to 3X the power and up to 3X the runtime*** and a V20* 3Ah battery which provides 96% more power and up to 50% more runtime†***.

The batteries can be used with the full line of existing CRAFTSMAN V20* tools, spanning over 100 different products from power tools to outdoor equipment. The CRAFTSMAN V20* 3Ah ADVANCED™ Battery (CMCB2103-CK, MSRP $139) and the V20* 6Ah ADVANCED™ Battery (CMCB2106-CK, MSRP $199) come paired with a V20* charger and are available now where CRAFTSMAN products are sold.

Get a Free V20* ADVANCED™ Battery with CRAFTSMAN Trade-In Events

CRAFTSMAN is hosting Battery Trade-In Events at participating Lowe's and Ace Hardware locations nationwide, giving DIYers the chance to trade in a qualifying rechargeable power tool battery from any brand. In exchange, participants will receive one (1) FREE CRAFTSMAN V20* 3Ah ADVANCED™ Battery + Charger Starter Kit (a $139 value) and a $50 coupon from the participating retailer toward the purchase of CRAFTSMAN V20* products, while supplies last only. To find an event near you, visit craftsman.com/en-us/battery-trade-event. ⱡ

To learn more about the CRAFTSMAN V20* ADVANCED™ Batteries and the entire line of CRAFTSMAN® tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

* 20V MAX* battery, max initial voltage (w/out a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

† vs. CMCB202 2Ah battery, more runtime based on 10 Amp discharge test, not in application.

** Less temperature rise during full discharge, not in application vs. CMCB202 2 Ah battery.

ⱡ Limit of (1) free CRAFTSMAN V20* 3Ah Battery + Charger Kit and (1) $50 coupon per person, per household. Coupons are subject to the terms and conditions contained on the coupons. Supply of free CRAFTSMAN V20* 3Ah Battery + Charger Kit and $50 coupon is limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis only. Dates, times and locations of in-store events at the participating retailers are subject to change. Additional restrictions apply. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void where prohibited.

About CRAFTSMAN

CRAFTSMAN® is the most trusted and recommended brand in Tools and Outdoor by DIYers±. With solutions for the home, yard and garage, CRAFTSMAN is committed to empowering DIYers at every stage of their journey. Crafted with the same innovation and expertise homeowners have come to expect and love, CRAFTSMAN is here to help DIYers BUILD ON™. For more information, visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN on Facebook and Instagram.

± Rated among 25 leading competitive brands, based on an online national survey of 261 DIY tool and residential outdoor power equipment owners ages 18+, conducted in 10/2024.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world-class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE CRAFTSMAN