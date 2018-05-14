CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe's Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com

"We are honored to be the new go-to destination of the iconic CRAFTSMAN brand and offer some of the highest quality tools, storage and outdoor power equipment in the industry," said Michael P. McDermott, Lowe's chief customer officer. "Lowe's and CRAFTSMAN have histories that span generations and are rooted in excellent customer service. Together we are making it easier than ever for customers to access the best tools and expert guidance they need to confidently tackle any home improvement project."

The initial CRAFTSMAN collection at Lowe's features full mechanics tool sets starting at $69.98, tool storage chests and drawer cabinets starting at $29.99 and garage organization separates starting at $79.99, along with other products. Later this year and in time for the holidays, a broad offering of CRAFTSMAN products will phase into stores including individual mechanics and hand tools, power tools and select outdoor power equipment.

"CRAFTSMAN is a brand that is built on pride. This relaunch celebrates our long-standing reputation of trust," said Allison Nicolaidis, chief marketing officer for Global Tools & Storage at Stanley Black & Decker. "We're eager to introduce new CRAFTSMAN products that can be relied on by generations to come."

CRAFTSMAN is known for its competitive warranties which will also be honored at Lowe's, providing customers a guarantee promise. If customers have questions about the warranty, they are encouraged to call CRAFTSMAN's Customer Care Hotline at 888-331-4569.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With fiscal year 2017 sales of $68.6 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 310,000 people. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN manufactures high-performance tools including lawn and garden products, a full range of hand and power tools, and tool storage that Americans have relied on for over 90 years. Today, CRAFTSMAN empowers doers to achieve their dreams and take pride in a job well done.

For more information, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com

