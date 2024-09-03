Lowe's Returns as Official Home Improvement Partner of NFL for 2024-25 Season

Retailer's new marketing campaign, featuring NFL star power like Travis Kelce, speaks to all the ways the brand is helping millennial homeowners tackle home improvement needs

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lowe's announced the sixth-consecutive renewal of its contract with the NFL for the 2024-25 season and the continuation of its longstanding partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. As part of this season's fully integrated marketing campaign, the home improvement retailer showcases all the ways it helps homeowners with their "home game" this season, from Lowe's expert red vest support in-store to the easy-to-use mobile app and improved delivery options like same-day delivery. Lowe's associates appear alongside Lowe's Home Team players in several national television commercials, digital and social ads. This year, Lowe's adds new talent to the Lowe's Home Team, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who joins the returning members: tight end Travis Kelce, running back Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, quarterback Drake Maye and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.

"Our partnership with the NFL allows us to connect with a loyal fanbase of millennial homeowners who are looking for expertise to transform the vision for their homes into a reality," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president, chief marketing officer. "We want everyone to feel empowered to tackle home improvement projects this season — even our Lowe's Home Team members, who need a little help, just like the rest of us, to complete their DIY projects. Alongside our Home Team members, Lowe's red vest associates and our assistive tools like our mobile app, we can help coach homeowners through their home projects."

'All the Ways We Help' Marketing Campaign Speaks Directly to Millennial Homeowners

Stroud will be featured alongside Prescott, Kelce and McCaffrey in 15-and 30-second national TV spots that will run the duration of the NFL season. The 360-marketing campaign, entitled "All the Ways We Help," will enlist the star-studded Home Team and Lowe's red vest associates to give fans a play-by-play breakdown for how Lowe's can help them score the right products at the right price to complete any type of home DIY project. The creative for the fall campaign will also include in-store signage, digital and radio advertising, in-store audio and social media support.

The campaign speaks directly to millennial homeowners to communicate the modern solutions to age-old home improvement opportunities. Featuring Lowe's helpful associates, the easy-to-use Lowe's app and convenient fulfillment options like same-day delivery and in-store mobile order pickup, the campaign focuses on the convenient and innovative ways Lowe's helps homeowners win.

C.J. Stroud is Newest Addition to Lowe's Home Team Roster

Since 2020, the Lowe's Home Team has been actively involved in community initiatives nationwide, partnering with professional athletes, red vest associates and professional contractors to make a positive impact. Additionally, Lowe's Home Team extends beyond the NFL with a deep bench including soccer legend Lionel Messi and track & field star Anna Cockrell, the first female athlete added to the roster.

To celebrate the start of Stroud's "season" on the Lowe's Home Team, the home improvement retailer assisted the C.J. Stroud Foundation in a community project on Aug. 27 in Houston. In partnership with select installers, Lowe's donated materials and provided volunteers to make home repairs to two homes in the area that were damaged by Hurricane Beryl in July.

Home Team Product Picks

Lowe's is providing fans a unique way to celebrate their home team this year with official NFL licensed golf carts sold exclusively at Lowe's. Available in designs for 32 NFL teams, the all-electric carts feature vibrant team colors, logos and state-of-the art technology to elevate the game-day experience. Additionally, Valspar paint returns with the official paint colors of the NFL, available in-store and online in individual colors or easy-to-use kits.

For more top brands to make the most of tailgating season, from building the perfect pregame setup with Kobalt and DEWALT tools to cooking up the win with Blackstone and Char-Broil grills, fans can shop on https://www.lowes.com.

For more information about Lowe's Home Team, visit Lowes.com/hometeam.

