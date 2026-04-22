Craftsman's Choice Expands into Milwaukee Market, Bringing Proven James Hardie Expertise to Wisconsin Homeowners

MILWAUKEE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craftsman's Choice, a leading Midwest exterior remodeling company and longtime James Hardie Alliance Partner, today announced its expansion into the Milwaukee market. Known for delivering premium siding, window, and roofing solutions throughout Minnesota, the company will initially focus on James Hardie siding installations as it establishes its presence in southeastern Wisconsin.

James Hardie Siding is the best choice for Wisconsin homes.

Founded in 1998, Craftsman's Choice has built a reputation for high-quality craftsmanship, design-forward exterior transformations, and strict adherence to manufacturer installation standards. The company has been a James Hardie Alliance Partner since 2000 and was recently recognized with the 2025 President's Club Award; an honor given to top-performing contractors nationwide.

"Our expansion into Milwaukee is a natural next step for our company," said Ben Juncker, President of Craftsman's Choice. "We've refined a proven model in Minnesota centered around quality installation, strong partnerships, and an exceptional customer experience. We're excited to bring that same level of craftsmanship and accountability to homeowners throughout the Milwaukee area."

The Milwaukee launch will focus on delivering complete James Hardie siding systems, including trim, soffit, and fascia, designed to withstand the region's demanding climate while enhancing curb appeal through thoughtful design.

"Wisconsin homeowners need exteriors that handle tough weather and elevate curb appeal," said John Madson, Chief Sales Officer at James Hardie. "Our fiber cement siding resists moisture, pests, and extreme conditions, and ColorPlus® Technology delivers a long-lasting finish. With Craftsman's Choice's proven installation expertise, homeowners can expect durable performance and a design-forward look."

Leading the company's Wisconsin expansion is Mark Novak, who will oversee local operations, including sales, project management, and installation teams.

"We're not new to this area. I've lived and worked in southeastern Wisconsin my whole life," said Novak. "I know the homes here, the weather they go through, and what homeowners expect. We're building a local team, sales, project management, and install crews - that takes pride in doing things the right way. When we finish a job, it's something we're proud to put our name on."

The company's Wisconsin operations will be supported by its experienced Minnesota-based team, ensuring consistency in production quality, training, and customer experience from day one. Craftsman's Choice plans to continue investing in local talent while scaling its operations throughout the Milwaukee area.

Homeowners in the Milwaukee area can expect a consultative design-build approach, with an emphasis on combining durability and aesthetics through a mix of siding profiles, textures, and colors.

About Craftsman's Choice

Craftsman's Choice is a Midwest-based exterior remodeling company specializing in siding, window, and roofing replacement. Founded in 1998, the company has grown to become one of the largest installers of James Hardie siding in the region. As a James Hardie Elite Contractor and Alliance Partner since 2000, Craftsman's Choice is recognized for its commitment to quality installation practices and long-term customer satisfaction. The company serves homeowners throughout Minnesota and is now expanding into Wisconsin, starting with the Milwaukee market.

Media Contact

Craftsman's Choice

Ben Juncker

612.242.5877

[email protected]

www.craftsmanschoice.com

SOURCE Craftsman's Choice