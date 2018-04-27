CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc. Joins Dinova Marketplace

CraftWorks is the nation's leading operator of brewery and craft beer-focused casual dining restaurants. Their brands include Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, Chophouse & Brewery, Bluewater Grille, A1A Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery, and Sing Sing – all of which serve up fresh handcrafted beer and unique, flavorful menus. The 65 lively and hospitable CraftWorks locations in the Dinova marketplace are well positioned to meet a variety of business dining needs. From one-on-one working lunches to large group gatherings, Craftworks specializes in making each guest experience memorable.

"Dinova is one of our most strategic affiliate partners, given it reaches millions of corporate card holders who are known to have higher check averages given the high index of business entertaining," says Jaime A. Vasquez, Vice President of Marketing and Group Sales. "Dinova's network of blue chip Fortune 500 companies provides us an additional channel to help drive our Group Sales business for corporate events."

"Craftworks has been a pioneer in craft brewery, propelling the trend that is so prevalent today," said Vic Macchio Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Strategy Officer at Dinova "Their inclusion in our marketplace fits perfectly with the rise of the millennial workforce growing throughout corporate America, and offers yet another ideal option for the Dinova diners of today and tomorrow."

Dinova continues to add new and exciting restaurant concepts to its more than 14,000 locations nationwide. The addition of the CraftWorks portfolio of brands is just one indicator of the substantial growth Dinova will achieve in 2018.

Dinova (www.dinova.com) is the only company providing an innovative, proprietary marketplace exclusively focused on connecting expense account diners to quality restaurants nationwide. Dinova influences more than $7 billion annually in business meals and entertainment expenses. Participating companies range from millions of small to medium sized businesses to hundreds of Fortune 500 enterprises, and its 14,000+ restaurant network includes local independents as well as national full-service and limited-service restaurant brands, encompassing all price levels and cuisines.

