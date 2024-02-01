Dinova Celebrates Expansion of Business Dining Program

In 2023, Dinova's dining program saw significant growth and new technology integrations.

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, announced today that the company established a significant number of new corporate partnerships in 2023, growing the number of business diners in its program and increasing spend by 21%. The expanding program is poised to drive even more corporate dining business to Dinova restaurant partners.

"Dining is the second-largest expense category and businesses are recognizing the benefits our one-of-a-kind platform provides," said Dinova CEO Alison Quinn. "As companies seek to curb expenses and increase spend visibility in 2024, without negatively impacting employees or operations, we expect this momentum to continue."

Dinova added nearly 50 new corporations to its network in 2023, including its first partnership within the higher education industry. Now totaling 555, the companies utilizing Dinova's program represent a range of categories, including information technology, consumer products, business consulting, industrials and hospitality, with many in the Fortune 1000. Among them:

Google LLC

Hilton Worldwide

The Hershey Company

Tulane University (The Administrators of the Tulane Educational Fund)

(The Administrators of the Tulane Educational Fund) University of California San Diego

Primoris Services Corporation

To maximize program adoption and cost savings for corporate partners, Dinova also introduced new integrations with popular travel planning platforms TripKicks and Emburse Go in 2023. These enhancements and existing Concur and Tripism integrations allow companies to seamlessly incorporate Dinova's dining program into their existing workflows.

Employees who dine within Dinova's restaurant network earn myDinova points, which they can redeem for personal rewards like gift cards to Dinova restaurants and retailers like Amazon and Target. In turn, employers earn rebates to offset travel and entertainment expenses. With ongoing campaigns and tools like Dine Assist and the Restaurant Marketplace app that make choosing in-network restaurants convenient, Dinova actively helps companies and employees get the most out of the program, which is free for corporate partners.

Seeking to fortify revenue and growth amid declining consumer traffic and uncertain market conditions, more than 1,000 restaurants also joined Dinova in 2023; today, there are nearly 23,000 participating restaurants. Besides driving high-value diners through the door during slower weekdays, Dinova's program and tools help match business diners and event planners with restaurants catering to specific business needs. For example:

Client Dinners: Fleming's , Ocean Prime

, Ocean Prime Office Catering: Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike's

Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike's Team Building: Dave & Buster's, Main Event

Dave & Buster's, Main Event Corporate Gifting: Your Beer Friend, Great American Cookies

Your Beer Friend, Great American Cookies Happy Hour: Earls, Boqueria

"In this challenging economy, restaurants and corporations need easy wins to boost their bottom lines," said Quinn. "That's exactly what our operationally invisible program provides, and as our network of corporate and restaurant partners grows, so does its mutual value."

Dinova is the business dining solution that delivers spend visibility and savings for companies while also driving growth for restaurants. Learn more at www.Dinova.com .

