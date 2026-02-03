Craig Dubitsky and Robert Downey Jr.'s happy® Products Brings Delicious, Everyday Joy to All Sheetz Locations

This strategic partnership brings happy® to more people while continuing to redefine the on-the-go coffee experience.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- happy® , founded by accomplished entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky (hello, eos, method products) and Academy Award-winning actor, entrepreneur, and producer Robert Downey Jr., is introducing its Ready-to-Drink Chocolatey Chip, Vanilla, and Caramel Lattes as well as its classic and Tahitian Vanilla Cold Brews into over 800 Sheetz locations throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Michigan. With a nationwide presence of more than 60,000 points of individual brand distribution, happy's continued retail expansion signals strong and rapid growth as the company enters its third year of business.

Sheetz is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers, priding itself on customer convenience, quality, and speed. The company opened its 800th location last year and plans to reach 1,000 locations by 2028. Both focused on rapid and strategic growth, Sheetz and happy are ideal partners to embark on this next phase of continued success together.

"We created happy to help elevate the every day, and we're in perfect alignment with the magic that Sheetz delivers on the daily," said happy co-founder and CEO, Craig Dubitsky. "Sheetz knows how to show up for their customers in a big way, and getting to meet people in the middle of their day (or night!) with a little extra joy feels like a perfect match. For happy, this partnership marks an important moment of growth as we continue expanding our reach and making everyday joy more accessible to more people."

Just a month after its initial dry coffee launch, happy introduced its seriously delicious™ Ready-to-Drink options in 2024. This quick expansion was in response to retailer demand, providing younger coffee drinkers with convenient, on-the-go choices. New flavors, Chocolatey Chip Latte and Tahitian Vanilla Cold Brew, are two of the latest additions to the product line. happy's commitment to product innovation echoes the company's broader mission of delighting more people with products that brighten their everyday. happy's Ready-to-Drink business has grown by over 2.6x since launch, and this exciting expansion allows the brand to connect with coffee lovers who already frequent Sheetz as part of their routine.

In addition to its commitment to creating delicious coffee, happy is also dedicated to making the coffee-drinking experience more meaningful. With a first-of-its-kind partnership with NAMI (the National Alliance for Mental Illness) , which provides the organization with an equity stake in the company, happy has reimagined the relationship between entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To de-stigmatize mental health and provide meaningful support to those in need, every happy® product features a QR code that directs to NAMI's resources. happy's expansion into Sheetz provides an opportunity to further the retailer's commitment to the community. By offering happy's resources to Sheetz customers, the partnership will continue to raise awareness for mental health support and make those resources accessible to more people.

Coffee lovers can find happy's Ready-to-Drink lattes and cold brews in all Sheetz locations now. For more information about happy's products, mission, or where to shop, visit happyproducts.com .

About happy®

Founded by Craig Dubitsky and Robert Downey Jr., happy® Products is on a mission to help rediscover and elevate the everyday, starting with coffee. Thoughtfully sourced and expertly blended, happy offers bright and beautiful design, unique packaging, and seriously delicious™ coffee that delivers next-level delight. happy is proud to partner with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the largest grassroots mental health organization in the U.S. to increase awareness and to help remove the stigma surrounding mental health. A QR code linking directly to NAMI is featured on every product to connect people to the support they need. Together, we can make a difference.

