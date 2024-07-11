Craig Dubitsky and Robert Downey Jr.'s happy® Products Expands Wholesale Footprint with Multiple New Retailers Nationwide

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by renowned entrepreneur Craig Dubitsky and Academy Award-winning actor, entrepreneur and producer Robert Downey Jr., happy® is on a mission to help people rediscover and elevate their everyday—starting with coffee.

In testament to the brand's delicious product, responsible sourcing, thoughtful design, and meaningful cultural relevance, happy's light, medium and dark roast k-cup compatible happy pods™ and ground coffees–in the brand's signature, resealable, reusable, 100% recyclable cubes–can now be found nationwide in select Walmart, Kroger and CVS, Hy-Vee and Harris Teeter doors.

Building on the brand's initial launch only 5 months ago in select Target and Sprouts locations and online with Amazon, happy® has reached over 30,000 points of retail distribution with this phase of expansion. With incredible momentum, the brand is on track to reach over 50,000 points of distribution by September.

"We're absolutely ecstatic to bring happy® to even more people with the best retail partners around. Everyone deserves a little bright-spot in their day, and now more folks can get our seriously delicious™ coffee wherever they shop," said happy co-founder and CEO, Craig Dubitsky.

This expansion also supports raising awareness for happy's partnership with NAMI (the National Alliance for Mental Illness) and providing meaningful help and hope to those in need. In an effort to reimagine the relationship between entrepreneurship and philanthropy, NAMI has an equity stake in the company to further support NAMI's mission to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health conditions. A QR code on every package directs people to NAMI's resources, so as happy continues to expand into new and existing retail partners nationwide, they are one step closer to ending the stigma around mental health.

