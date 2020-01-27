Craig Macomber Selected and Ranked in Forbes "Best-In-State Wealth Advisor" List for 2020

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Network ("Stratos"), a family of companies focused on the support and success of independent financial advisors, is pleased to announce that our partner Craig Macomber, for the second consecutive year, has been selected and ranked in Forbes "Best-In-State Wealth Advisor" list for 2020. Craig has been ranked #61 in southern California on the 2020 list.

According to Forbes, this year's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list spotlights over 4,000 top advisors across the country who were nominated by their firms—and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states.

"The past three years I have worked on building out our team and empowering them to elevate our practice and am excited and grateful to be recognized as a part of the Forbes 'Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list," said Macomber. "Having a relationship and serving our clients is a priority, I value our relationship with each and every one of them and thank them for the continued trust."

"Congratulations to Craig for this worthy recognition. This is the result of his success as a financial advisor as well as the time and effort made to put his clients first. Stratos is glad to have Craig as a partner and we look forward to his many successes in the future," said Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos Wealth Partners.

About Stratos Wealth Network

Stratos Wealth Network is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of 284 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 87 offices throughout the country.

Stratos provides custodial services through Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and LPL Financial. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., a registered investment adviser.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, a registered investment advisor. All entities are separate and not affiliated with LPL Financial.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion die to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

