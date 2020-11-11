Craig Newmark Philanthropies Announces $3M Grant To Bob Woodruff Foundation To Address Veterans' Food Insecurity

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Craig Newmark Philanthropies announced a generous $3 million grant to the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) as part of a larger initiative to combat food insecurity in America. Thanks to the incredible support of Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Bob Woodruff Foundation will be able to identify and support programs across the country that work to reduce food insecurity for veterans and their families.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans are experiencing financial strain and food insecurity, which has led to food banks facing a perpetual, diminishing food supply. Together, Craig Newmark Philanthropies and BWF are reinforcing a message of support for veterans and their families, noting that they are here to help and have "got your six," during this period of increased uncertainty. In the near-term to address this urgent need, BWF is providing stimulus funding to tackle hunger and food insecurity among the veteran population, while continuing to build a sustainable plan of action to support veterans and their families in the long-term.

"Veterans sacrifice so much through their service – when they come back home, it's simply not right that they have trouble getting enough to eat," said Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and member of the Bob Woodruff Foundation Board of Directors. "We want our veterans to know their fellow Americans have 'got your 6', to borrow a military expression. That's why I am investing in the Bob Woodruff Foundation's efforts to tackle this issue and help our military heroes and their families thrive through this pandemic and into the future."

As schools adapt to a virtual learning environment, many families who would have qualified for free or reduced school lunches are now feeding their children at home. Some estimates place the food insecurity rate among veterans at nearly twice that of the general US population. Even before the pandemic, higher rates of food insecurity were reported among certain high-risk veteran subgroups, including those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, female veterans, homeless and formerly homeless veterans, and veterans with serious mental illness.

"We knew food insecurity was a growing concern based on our research combined with insights from our grantees and Local Partners on the ground in communities across the country. Over a quarter of our 2020 grantees are already addressing this issue directly or indirectly," said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "With Craig Newmark's incredibly generous support, the Bob Woodruff Foundation will be able to expand our critical support for veterans struggling to put food on the table during this difficult time."

Additionally, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is coordinating with the NYC Department of Veterans Services (DVS) to make a donation of 400 frozen turkeys for a Thanksgiving-time distribution to veterans and their families experiencing food insecurity in the New York City area, bringing a holiday meal to veterans and their families who need a helping hand during this difficult time.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation is accepting funding requests from 501(c)(3) organizations with programs addressing:

Emergency hunger and financial relief

Housing support and homelessness prevention

Case management, including employment services for at-risk veterans

For more information, visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org/grants.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation:

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $75 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer, philanthropist, and leading advocate. Most commonly known for founding the online classified ads service craigslist, Newmark works to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. In 2016, he founded Craig Newmark Philanthropies to advance people and grassroots organizations that are "getting stuff done" in areas that include trustworthy journalism & the information ecosystem, voter protection, women in technology, and veterans & military families. At its core, all of Newmark's philanthropic work helps to strengthen American democracy by supporting the values that the country aspires to - fairness, opportunity, and respect. For more information, please visit: CraigNewmarkPhilanthropies.org. Craig can be found sharing his personal perspective on the issues of the day at @craignewmark.

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation

Related Links

http://www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org

