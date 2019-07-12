Craig S. Connor announces retirement as Chief Executive Officer

HILLSDALE, Mich., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced Craig S. Connor's, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of County National Bank & CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. ("CNB" and "Company", respectively), upcoming retirement as CEO, effective July 26, 2019.

This is the planned progression of our Leadership Succession Plan at CNB. As announced in June of 2018, John R. Waldron was promoted to President of CNB and also appointed to a Board of Director ("Board") position at both CNB and the Company. John will become CEO of CNB and the Company upon Mr. Connor's retirement.

Craig S. Connor began his banking career 41 years ago and has been with CNB since 1993. Prior to becoming the President and CEO, in 2005, Craig was the Senior Vice President and Senior Loan Officer. "For nearly 20 years I have observed Craig's dedication to community banking and the betterment of areas we serve," stated John Waldron, President of County National Bank. "He is a great leader and his commitment has resulted in the outstanding bank that CNB has become." Throughout the years, Craig epitomized the role of a community banker serving on many local nonprofit boards and always encouraging CNB to invest back into the community. He was recently named the 2019 Banker of the Year for the state of Michigan by the Michigan Bankers Association.

Craig will remain active in the company as Chairman of the Board of CNB and the Company. He will also continue to serve on several Board committees for both CNB and the Company. The entire CNB staff, its officers and Board members commend and sincerely thank Craig for his dedication and for the many contributions to the Bank and the communities we serve.

About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered full service community bank that includes Trust and Investment service divisions, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. CNB has grown to over $686 million in assets and is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services through its 12 full-service office and 18 ATMs.

