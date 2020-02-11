Craig Todaro Joins Goulston & Storrs' Boston office as a Director in the Real Estate Group

"Craig is a great addition to our world-class real estate practice and we are thrilled to have him onboard. His broad experience handling large, multi-faceted real estate deals for institutional investors across all property types – including multi-family, hospitality, office, and retail – aligns perfectly with our core competencies," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "His vast expertise will be invaluable to our clients and elite client service teams."

Todaro's nationwide real estate practice is concentrated on sophisticated structures such as joint ventures, recapitalizations, acquisitions and dispositions, and lender- and borrower-side mezzanine and mortgage financings. Some of his many high profile deals include representation of: a multi-family owner/operator in a $550 million dollar platform joint venture with a foreign investor to acquire a national portfolio of multi-family investments; an institutional investor in a $450 million acquisition of national portfolio of data centers; a real estate investment manager in a joint venture to acquire a national portfolio of hotel assets; a real estate fund in a platform joint venture with a public multifamily owner/operator to develop a portfolio of apartment communities; a private real estate investment manager's $200 million restructuring of a nationwide portfolio of multi-family properties; an institutional investor in a platform joint venture to acquire a portfolio of manufactured housing communities; and a student housing owner/operator in a $1.3 billion acquisition of a portfolio of student housing communities.

"The depth and sophistication of Goulston & Storrs' national real estate practice is impressive, and I am excited to be part of this team," said Todaro. "I was also attracted to the firm's collaborative and collegial culture, which is well-known in the industry. I'm looking forward to working with the firm's deep bench to support my clients and to sharing my knowledge and experience with their clients."

Todaro received his law degree from Northeastern University School of Law in 2001, his Master of Social Work (MSW) from Tulane University in 1994, and his B.A. from the University of New Orleans in 1990.

