Crain's New York Business Fast 50 List 2020 Names Schweiger Dermatology Group

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG") announced today they were named to the Crain's New York Business Fast 50 list for 2020, which ranks the fastest-growing businesses in the New York area with $10 million or more in 2019 revenue. Qualifying companies were identified partly through a Crain's New York Business survey and Securities and Exchange Commission reports, with the assistance of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Companies are ranked by percentage change in revenue between 2016 and 2019.

"It's an honor to be on the Crain's Fast 50 list for the fourth consecutive year," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Our commitment to offering excellent dermatology care to regions all over the Northeast is at the heart of our growth strategy. We recognize the critical importance of easy and safe access to healthcare, particularly during the pandemic."

Schweiger Dermatology Group's 65+ offices are located throughout New York City, New York state, New Jersey and greater Philadelphia.

About Crain's New York Business

Crain's New York Business is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here, and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 65 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG's mission is to deliver The Ultimate Patient Experience. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

