Craize® Wins 2026 sofi™ GOLD AWARD for Toasted Corn Snacks Everything Flavor at Winter FancyFaire

BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craize® announces that its Toasted Corn Snacks Everything Flavor has been named a 2026 sofi™ Gold Award winner by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), recognizing it as a standout within the specialty food and beverage industry this year.

Craize® Toasted Corn Snacks Everything Flavor was named a Gold Award winner at the 2026 sofi™ Awards in the Crackers & Crispbreads category Craize® announces that its Toasted Corn Snacks Everything Flavor has been named a 2026 sofi™ Gold Award winner by the Specialty Food Association (SFA)

The sofi Award winners were revealed live in San Diego at SFA's Winter FancyFaire* trade show during a ceremony hosted by celebrity chef Joe Sasto. The ceremony brought together makers, buyers, press, and industry leaders to celebrate the innovation shaping the future of specialty food. In a crowded cracker market, Craize® Toasted Corn Snacks Everything Flavor was named a Gold Award winner at the 2026 sofi™ Awards in the Crackers & Crispbreads category.

"Winning a sofi Award is especially meaningful because it's positive feedback coming directly from the buyers shaping what's next in specialty food," said Michele Abo, General Manager of Kayco Beyond, who recently added Craize® to their portfolio of brands "The award is an extraordinary validation of what we've built with Craize, a truly differentiated snack that delivers on taste, craftsmanship, and modern wellness expectations. This recognition accelerates our mission to introduce more consumers and retailers to a snack that's vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and allergen-friendly — without ever sacrificing crunch, flavor, or versatility."

Craize® is more than just a cracker; it's a modern, healthy snack that delivers incredible taste and versatility. "We are thrilled to see our Everything Flavor recognized as a sofi Gold Award winner. We know this great accolade will resonate with retailers and consumers as to how outstanding this vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and allergen-friendly product is, yet never compromises on flavor or crunch," adds Abo.



Spanning 25 Gold Award categories and five Grand Honors distinctions, the sofi Awards recognize products that stand out for innovation, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients—and signal what's next for specialty food. Chosen through blind tastings by a panel of leading retail and foodservice buyers, the 2026 sofi Award winners rose to the top from a pool of more than 1800 entries.

Craize® stands out with its clean label, great flavor, and crave-worthy crunch. Key highlights include:

Chip-cracker hybrid – The satisfying crunch of a chip meets the versatile, toppable nature of a cracker. Fire-griddled, never fried –A proprietary slow-griddling process locks in flavor and crispness without added oils. Versatile enjoyment – Perfect for dips, toppings, or enjoying on their own. Real ingredients baked in – Fruits, veggies, and spices are mixed into the dough, not sprinkled on top. Wholesome & allergen-friendly – Vegan, non-GMO, Kosher, gluten-free, seed oil–free, and made in an allergen-friendly facility.

Craize® five signature flavors offer both sweet and savory options:



Everything – Sesame and poppy seeds blended with garlic and onion for a savory, bagel-inspired bite.

Sweet Corn – Lightly sweetened with dark brown sugar, pairs perfectly with jams, nut butters, or guacamole.

Guava – Fruity and refreshing with authentic guava puree.

Coconut – Infused with dried coconut, vanilla, and cinnamon for a tropical twist.

Jalapeño Lime – Zesty with a kick of heat, balanced by cilantro and lime.

The sofi™ Awards are considered the top honor in the $219-billion specialty food industry. Past winners have included some of today's most recognizable and successful brands, such as Ben & Jerry's, Kettle Chips, Fage Yogurt, Stonewall Kitchen, and Vermont Creamery.

For more information on Craize® Snacks and Craize® Corn Snacks Everything Flavor, visit www.gocraize.com or follow @GoCraize on Instagram and Facebook.

Craize® is part of the Kayco Beyond lineup, with expansion plans underway. Kayco Beyond offers a diverse range of unique, natural, and specialty items to over 14,000 retailers nationwide. The Beyond business unit is a division of Kayco, one of the largest makers and distributors of kosher and specialty foods in the United States.

About Kayco Beyond

Kayco is a leading manufacturer and supplier of kosher foods. Its Kayco Beyond Division sources and distributes new products beyond kosher to meet the demands of consumers seeking healthful, convenient, and lifestyle-conscious options. Headquartered in Bayonne, NJ, its brands include Craize®, Mighty Sesame Co. ®, Wonder Juice™, Dorot Gardens®, and Absolutely! Gluten Free®, among others.

Visit the following sites for more information.

Craize®

https://gocraize.com/

Mighty Sesame Co. ®

https://mightysesameco.com/

Wonder Juice™

https://drinkwonderjuices.com/

Dorot Gardens®

https://dorotgardens.com/

Absolutely! Gluten Free®,

https://absolutelygf.com/

For all Kayo brands, please visit:

www.KAYCO.com

About Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the not-for-profit trade association of the $219-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions the success of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers through events, programs, and year-round resources.

SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire, and the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972.

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

973-405-4600

[email protected]

SOURCE Craize® Snacks