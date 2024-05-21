Cranemere Appoints Mark Ramadan as Advisory Partner

Brings Expertise to Consumer Practice

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cranemere Group ("Cranemere"), a diversified holding company with permanent capital that allows it to partner with companies for the long term, today announced that Mark Ramadan has been named Advisory Partner of Cranemere, effective immediately. Along with Bernardo Hees, who was named Operating Partner in March, Mr. Ramadan's appointment bolsters the firm's Consumer Group, bringing his experience founding and leading recognized consumer brands to help Cranemere partner with likeminded businesses to drive long-term growth. The practice area is led by veteran Cranemere Managing Director Diana Propper de Callejon.

Mr. Ramadan has deep expertise as a founder and CEO of consumer companies. In 2010 he co-founded Sir Kensington's, a global premium condiment brand, which was acquired by Unilever in 2017. After Sir Kensington's, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Hu, a leading better-for-you chocolate brand, through its acquisition by Mondelez in 2021. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of three mission-driven food companies.

Kamil Salame, CEO of Cranemere, said, "Mark's success in scaling disruptive consumer brands and creating enduring value makes him the ideal partner to help build our Consumer Group, alongside Bernardo and Diana. I am thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Ms. Propper de Callejon said, "We are excited to add Mark to our Consumer practice. Bringing our signature long-term ownership focus to the sector will enable Cranemere to partner with founders to build brands while sustaining their purpose and values that are integral to their success. Mark's experience as a founder himself will be invaluable to us in this effort."

Mr. Ramadan said, "I am excited to work closely with Diana, Bernardo, Kamil and the rest of the Cranemere team and contribute to a high-performing Consumer Group. I have long appreciated Cranemere's unique focus on permanent capital and see tremendous opportunity in applying this approach, particularly to founder-led brands, to fuel growth and unlock shareholder value for generations."

About Mark Ramadan

Mark Ramadan has founded and led multiple global consumer packaged goods companies with a purpose-led innovative marketing strategy. From 2019 to 2023, he was the CEO of Hu, a fast-growing premium chocolate brand using pure and unprocessed ingredients from organic and fair-trade sources, including during the company's 2021 acquisition by Mondelez. In 2010, Mr. Ramadan co-founded the premium condiments brand, Sir Kensington's, known for organic and non-GMO ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise, which was acquired by Unilever in 2017. During his time as CEO, Mr. Ramadan led a unique content-driven marketing strategy, developing a magazine, curating the Fries of New York exhibition, and producing a documentary featured in the Tribeca Film Festival. He is currently a Director of three food companies: New Culture, True Food Kitchen, and TRUFF. He also serves as a Senior Advisor to McKinsey & Company on consumer products and brand building.

Mr. Ramadan holds a BA in Economics and International Relations from Brown University.

About The Cranemere Group

The Cranemere Group partners with founders and owners of private businesses to help them continue building enduring companies. Backed by permanent capital, Cranemere has a unique structure that offers a distinct alternative to companies considering a transaction with private equity or a strategic buyer, or accessing the public markets. As a highly aligned holding company, Cranemere provides owners with permanent capital, business-building expertise, and global relationships to continue to invest, innovate, and grow for generations to come. Cranemere is headquartered in London and has offices in New York and Washington, D.C. Cranemere owns significant stakes in seven companies across North America and Europe.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cranemere.com/

