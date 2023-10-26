Cranium Announces $25 Million in Series A Funding to Secure AI

News provided by

Cranium

26 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

Investment Led by Telstra Ventures with Participation from KPMG LLP and SYN Ventures

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranium, the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm, today announced that the company has raised $25 million in Series A funding. Telstra Ventures led the round with participation from KPMG LLP and SYN Ventures. Both participating investors previously provided seed funding when Cranium emerged from stealth six months ago and spun out of KPMG with additional investment from SYN Ventures.

The new round brings Cranium's total funding to $32 million. The funds will be used for innovation, research and development (R&D), and business expansion. Cranium's newest round will build company growth, strengthen customer momentum, and accelerate Cranium Enterprise software platform innovation through product development; scale go-to-market strategies, including sales and marketing efforts; allow investment in R&D to further visibility into the security of AI systems; enhance security, regulation, and compliance in AI/ML environments against adversarial threats; and reinforce its teams and customers with additional support.

"AI is being embedded into every business process and function at an unprecedented speed. Prioritizing responsible AI now, at the beginning of the AI revolution, will allow enterprises to scale more effectively and not run into major roadblocks and compliance issues later," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO and Co-Founder of Cranium. "We're honored and deeply grateful for the support from our customers and investors whose dedication to Cranium only fuels our commitment to provide unparalleled visibility, trust, and a new level of security when it comes to the entire AI ecosystem of any organization."

Cranium helps organizations gain confidence in the AI-enabled products in services they are both creating and using. Cranium's software is custom-built to address the gap between data science, compliance, and cybersecurity teams by providing a single source of truth for AI security risks, which is done in a way that avoids requiring teams to change their processes, tools, or workflows; its value is ensuring AI systems are secure, trustworthy, and compliant, properly handling vital resources such as health, financial, and consumer data to meet compliance regulations.

"The rapid rate of innovation fueled by the emergence of GenAI capabilities has generated fresh challenges for cybersecurity teams, raising new questions over compliance, trustworthiness, and security of their AI/ML environments," said Marcus Bartram, General Partner at Telstra Ventures. "Cranium stands at the forefront of AI security and trust software, empowering organizations to navigate the crowded cybersecurity industry with its groundbreaking product and pioneering innovations addressing enterprises' urgent needs grappling with AI regulation, compliance, and security frameworks. We're thrilled to invest in the team at Cranium and are confident in the tremendous impact they're poised to make."

Since its inception, Cranium's dedication to making AI security attainable by working with global leaders in health sciences, financial services, consumer packaged goods, and retail showcases its versatility and holistic view of the AI industry. As the first-ever technology spinout out of KPMG's startup incubator, Cranium's mission is to secure the AI revolution, enabling organizations to secure their AI technologies. Cranium's unique design and features, grounded in years of industry experience and high-level partnerships, lend it a distinct edge in the increasingly crowded cybersecurity market.

About Cranium
Cranium is the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm, enabling organizations to gain visibility, security, and compliance across their AI and GenAI systems. Organizations can map, monitor, and manage their AI/ML environments against adversarial threats without interrupting how teams train, test, and deploy their AI models through its Cranium Enterprise software platform. The Cranium platform also allows organizations to quickly gather and share information about the trustworthiness and compliance of their AI models with their third parties, clients, and regulators. Incubated and funded in stealth inside of KPMG Studio, Cranium helps cybersecurity and data science teams understand that AI impacts their systems, data, or services everywhere. Secure your AI at Cranium.AI.

About Telstra Ventures
Telstra Ventures Accelerates the Extraordinary – we fuel the growth of standout disruptors. In our first eleven years, 96 investments have generated 38 liquidity events including Auth0, BigCommerce, Box, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Rancher, Skillz, Snap, and Whispir. To date, our Revenue Acceleration Platform has driven > US$500 million in revenue for our portfolio companies, extending their reach across Australia, Asia, UK and the US. In 2022, we announced the close of our third fund, bringing Funds Under Management to US$1 Billion. To see our full portfolio and learn more, visit www.telstraventures.com.

Media Contact:
Michelle Yusupov
Hi-Touch PR
[email protected]
443-857-9468

SOURCE Cranium

Also from this source

Cranium Wins 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

Cranium, the leading AI security and trust software firm, announced today that the company won the 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for "Policy ...

Cranium Extends Support to Azure OpenAI Service, Providing Unparalleled Visibility and Control of Generative AI Security

Cranium, the leading AI security and trust software firm, announced today the company's support for Azure OpenAI Service. With this groundbreaking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.