Crash Champions and Mitchell Expand Collaboration to Transform Collision Repair Through Advanced Technology

Industry leaders unite as Crash Champions implements Mitchell's cloud solutions, establishing new standards for customer experience and repair efficiency

SAN DIEGO and CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell , a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage solutions, and Crash Champions, one of the nation's fastest-growing, founder-led collision repair providers, today announced a collaboration to reimagine the vehicle claims process using the latest in AI and cloud estimating technology.

Crash Champions is the first MSO to fully deploy Mitchell's breakthrough end-to-end workflow optimization software for multi-site repair centers, deploying the technology across its nationwide network of more than 650 locations. It has also agreed to license Mitchell Cloud Estimating at each repair center—further demonstrating the two companies' expanded relationship and commitment to delivering a superior overall repair experience for customers and business partners.

"At Crash Champions, we consistently challenge industry norms and push the boundaries of innovation to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers and business partners," said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. "Mitchell has developed best-in-class technology that aligns with our operational vision, working closely with our team to ensure that it meets our unique needs. This collaboration helps us innovate operations and deliver on our customer promise to create an unparalleled repair experience."

To further enhance appraisal consistency and quality, Crash Champions will soon begin using Mitchell Intelligent Estimating. This solution combines Mitchell's proprietary AI, comprehensive vehicle data and cloud estimating technology to convert images of damaged vehicles into component-level estimate lines to produce an initial appraisal.

With Mitchell Cloud Estimating, Crash Champions leverages Mitchell's latest technology to populate real-time vehicle data and integrate OEM repair procedures to produce comprehensive damage estimates, which is designed to drive higher-quality repairs and improve the overall customer experience.

Crash Champions is also the first MSO to deploy Mitchell MSO Suite across its enterprise, a powerful new tool that intelligently navigates customer assignments to optimal repair centers and helps accelerate estimate review by the organization's corporate office.

"Crash Champions exemplifies what it means to be at the forefront of collision repair innovation," said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell. "We look forward to continuing our close collaboration and, together, reshaping the future of auto claims and repair through the use of advanced technology and an unwavering focus on customer experience."

About Mitchell, an Enlyte Company

Mitchell International, Inc. is a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions. Combining decades of experience with an open platform, proprietary data and intelligent, cloud-first applications, we help insurance carriers, collision repairers and vehicle manufacturers protect dreams and restore lives. Each day, more than 20,000 organizations turn to Mitchell to support efficiently managing claims and safely returning consumers to the road. For more information, follow Mitchell on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is one of the largest founder-led multi-shop operators (MSOs) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 650 state-of-the-art repair centers across 38 states—including Crash Champions LUXE I EV Certified repair centers. The company was founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran Matt Ebert, a 2023 Winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award.

Crash Champions is a recipient of the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards program, and the Company's hands-on apprenticeship program ("STEP") has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor.

For more information and to locate a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com. Industry professionals interested in career opportunities at Crash Champions are encouraged to visit careers.crashchampions.com.

