Mitchell Expands Canadian Alternate Parts Network with the Addition of New Suppliers

Live pricing and inventory data from seven of the country's leading recycled parts providers is now available from within Mitchell Cloud Estimating

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell , a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its Canadian parts network. Through the company's Integrated Parts platform, automotive insurers and collision repairers using Mitchell Cloud Estimating in Canada can instantly access up-to-date information on vehicle parts availability, pricing and delivery from top suppliers Carcone's Auto Recycling, JS Truckmart, Keystone Automotive Industries, Inc., Millers Auto Recycling, Pièces d'autos Fernand Bégin, Pro Auto Recyclers and Standard Auto Wreckers.

The addition of these new Canadian parts providers expands coverage for alternate parts sourcing in Mitchell Cloud Estimating, giving carriers and repairers more options when searching for a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to OEM parts.

"With Integrated Parts, we are building a comprehensive network of alternate parts providers that meet our rigorous standards for parts grading and inventory tracking," said Mitchell's Director of Product Management, Alex Landau. "Adding these new suppliers to our growing network gives Mitchell's Canadian customers even greater flexibility to select the high-quality replacement parts needed for a proper, safe and timely repair."

Also available in the U.S., Integrated Parts is an add-on feature of Mitchell Cloud Estimating that includes both recycled and aftermarket parts information from North American suppliers. The platform's live feed allows estimators to quickly filter parts data and automatically add alternatives when writing a collision damage appraisal. It also surfaces key details as the estimate is written, including the part type, price, image when available, vendor name, date of availability, days to deliver, and other part notes. This can help carriers and repairers better manage cycle time and more easily navigate supply chain disruptions.

By joining Mitchell's Integrated Parts network, the seven new suppliers along with others already participating are now able to share their parts inventory with additional prospective insurance and repair facility customers—helping to reduce service calls by putting delivery information at an appraiser's or estimator's fingertips.

More information about Integrated Parts can be found on the Mitchell website.

About Mitchell, an Enlyte Company

Mitchell International, Inc. is a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions. Combining decades of experience with an open platform, proprietary data and intelligent, cloud-first applications, we help insurance carriers, collision repairers and vehicle manufacturers protect dreams and restore lives. Each day, more than 20,000 organizations turn to Mitchell for support efficiently managing claims and safely returning consumers to the road. For more information, follow Mitchell on Facebook or LinkedIn.

