Crash Champions Launches Hiring Initiative to Add 300 Technicians in 60 Days

Founder and CEO Matt Ebert announces the massive hiring effort increasing body technician roles by 10%

CHICAGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, one of the nation's fastest-growing, founder-led collision repair providers, today announced a hiring initiative to add 300 new body technicians across its nationwide network within the next 60 days. The aggressive hiring initiative will increase its certified technician force by 10%, further strengthening its ability to meet growing customer demand while maintaining high-quality repair standards.

The company, which was recently recognized as a Great Place to Work, is seeking body technicians across its more than 650 repair centers in 38 states, offering a pathway to well-paying, long-term careers in the skilled trades.

The initiative is already gaining national visibility with Founder and CEO Matt Ebert recently joining Mike Rowe's The Way I Heard It podcast to discuss Crash Champions' rapid rise into the industry's third-largest operator as well as the company's hiring push.

Ebert has also released a series of social media videos promoting the hiring campaign.

"The mission is simple — we want to hire the best body technicians in the industry," Ebert said. "This campaign is our way of connecting directly with those who are interested in joining our team. While many industries are navigating an uncertain job market, there's never been a better time to be in the skilled trades and join a great team like Crash Champions, and we're proud to be creating hundreds of new opportunities."

Recently, comedian Ralph Barbosa, whose 2023 stand-up special climbed as high as #3 on the Netflix charts, also joined Crash Champions' hiring push by filming a series of on-site social media spots inside a North Dallas Crash Champions repair center.

Barbosa grew up in the collision repair industry and shares his affinity for the trade in the spots, which will begin appearing across Crash Champions' social media channels this month.

Automotive and collision repair professionals interested in growing their careers with Crash Champions are encouraged to visit careers.crashchampions.com to find the latest openings across the growing organization.

To support this initiative, Crash Champions is leveraging a range of recruitment and training efforts, including its Skills, Training, and Education Program (STEP), which pairs technicians new to the industry with seasoned mentors and provides hands-on training experience.

The company also partners with vocational schools and technical programs nationwide to create clearer pathways into the industry, while offering paid apprenticeships, mentorship-driven onboarding, and support to help reduce common barriers to entry.

For more information about Crash Champions and to find a local repair center, visit www.crashchampions.com.

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions is one of the largest founder-led multi-shop operators (MSO) of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., serving customers and business partners at more than 650 state-of-the-art repair centers across 38 states, including Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified repair centers. Founded in 1999 as a single Chicago repair center by industry veteran Matt Ebert, a 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Midwest Award winner, the company has grown into a national leader while remaining rooted in its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer service. Crash Champions is Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, reflecting its dedication to fostering a strong workplace culture.

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SOURCE Crash Champions