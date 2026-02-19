Crate & Kids Debuts a Collection that Celebrates Self-Expression in Collaboration with Converse

A shared passion for quality design unites the heritage and craftsmanship of two iconic brands

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Kids announces a limited-edition collaboration with Converse, marking Crate & Kids' first fashion partnership and Converse's first foray into kids furniture. Through a layer of heritage hues and thoughtful design elements, the spirit of the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker is brought to kids' spaces.

Crate & Kids x Converse

Inspired by vintage basketball courts, sport and skate culture, the collection reimagines everyday kids' spaces with a sense of play and independent spirit. Subtle details nod to the iconic design elements Converse is best known for in playful and unexpected ways – from the red cords on the Converse All Star Table Lamps mimicking the midsole stripe to vent-style eyelets incorporated into the Vent Grommet Dyed & Natural Wood Night Stand . The collection encourages kids to embrace self-expression through personalized offerings in a variety of fonts and colors.

"Young Creators and kids have influenced Converse for generations and designing for them in new and unexpected ways is at the heart of what we do," said Dan Brausch, VP, Global Growth, Converse. "Our partnership with Crate & Kids has allowed us to produce a collection that inspires creativity at home—inviting kids to shape their world with the same individuality they show when they pull on their favorite pair of Chucks."

The assortment celebrates movement and individuality spanning across furniture, textiles, lighting and decor. The pieces are crafted from natural materials, including undyed cotton canvas, organic textiles and the use of rich woods.

"Every detail of this collection was considered with intention, drawing a direct line back to the iconic Chuck Taylor," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "Together, we translated Converse's iconic design language into uniquely playful pieces made for kids' spaces with a heritage feel."

"By blending Converse's cultural legacy with our expertise in quality design, we created a timeless and playful collection true to both brands," said Alicia Waters, Brand President, Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids. "We both share a deep respect for heritage and self-expression which shines through in the heirloom-quality pieces."

The Converse for Crate & Kids collection features 80 products and is now available to shop online at crateandbarrel.com/kids/coverse-for-crate-kids/1 , and via the Crate & Barrel iOS app.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace.

