Crate & Kids Partners with Domino For First Kids and Baby Collection

Beginning the creative conversations around this collection soon after the pandemic hit, both brands embraced the changes in how families were setting up their homes and recognized the opportunity for joyful, versatile, and elevated kids' furniture. This became the essence behind the collection which is focused on giving little ones the tools to transform their own spaces and providing parents with beautifully designed and thoughtfully functional pieces.

"This modern, design-forward collection is great for different types of homes and spaces," says Sebastian Brauer, Vice President of Product Design at Crate & Barrel. "It is very important that children are surrounded by spaces that are not only functional for parents, but also packed with joy, positive energy, optimism, color and art that inspires self-expression and this collection achieves that."

Domino's Chief Content Officer, Kate Berry, worked alongside Brauer in creating the collection, much of which was inspired by her California childhood and experiences with her eight-year-old daughter, Quinn.

"From vibrant colors and graphic prints to natural materials and nods to surf and skate culture, I wanted this collection to mirror the free spirit and welcoming nature of the West coast, specifically the beach," says Berry. "All of these pieces were designed with kids and parents in mind. It gives kids the tools to organize themselves while providing parents with pieces they can put all over the home without sacrificing on style."

Parents can choose from natural wood furniture to soft seating options with bold pops of color. There is also fun lighting, simple yet effective storage solutions and organic, reversible textiles, as well as whimsical accessories like wall art and pillows. The entire collection features 90 pieces across furniture, accessories and textiles with prices ranging from $5 - $1,299. Customers can purchase the collection online starting today at www.crateandbarrel.com/kids/domino .

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

About Domino

At Domino, we celebrate the place that forms you first: home. Since 2005, we've grown from a print magazine to the ultimate digital-first destination, spotlighting personal spaces and hands-on design projects with a story, talented creatives, emerging designers, and industry pros. Our curated shopping guides, creative living solutions, and hardworking renovation ideas inspire readers to make their home a true reflection of their world. We connect with our audience through our social channels, a popular podcast, special-edition publications, a new Kids vertical, and exclusive product collections and partnerships with premier brands as the ultimate guide to bringing your personal style home. Domino is a part of Recurrent Ventures, a privately held media company that includes brands such as SAVEUR, Popular Science, and JancisRobinson.com.

