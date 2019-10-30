Crate Club Group Announces Launch of Redesigned and Expanded Consumer-Facing Brand SOFREP.com, a Military Media Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate Club Group (CCG), a US-based digital media company delivering military interest content and products, today announced the launch of digital media platform SOFREP.com. The redesigned supersite consolidates the company's five highly popular websites, genre-leading podcast network, and premium ecommerce offerings into a single destination for its dedicated super fans and anyone with an interest in elite special operations forces. In addition, starting today, access to the company's premium digital content will be included with every SOFREP Crate Club box ecommerce subscription.

"I'm pleased to be able to present this consolidated and beefed up destination site to our spirited and loyal core audience who has been following us across multiple web properties for years, and also to our broader and larger audience of friends from all walks of life who know there is a little bit of an Army ranger or Navy SEAL in all of us," said CCG CEO and US Navy SEAL veteran, Brandon Webb. "We have an incredibly passionate core male fan base that views all things elite special operations forces as aspirational. That includes a strong Gen Z audience. Twenty-five percent of military content subscribers on YouTube are males under 17 years old, so this otherwise hard-to-reach audience is one we know well. There is, and always has been, a massive interest in military content. A great case study on this is how American Sniper was #1 at the box office in America over Guardians of the Galaxy."

"With the holiday season approaching, we are also delighted to give our audience sufficient lead-time to explore our e-commerce offering through SOFREP.com to find that perfect gift for a loved one. Our Crate Club has always been a perfect solution for women looking to find the perfect gift in our James Bond-type of gift box, for the 'man who has everything'," said Ryan Nathan, CCG President and COO.

From its authentic, military veteran-led content team, the company's team has been known to break news and stories weeks or years before mainstream media outlets catch on. A recent example was the site's breaking news, which went viral, about the Delta Force raid that killed the leader of ISIS.

"The general public's fascination with extraordinary individuals extends beyond fictional superheroes, so there is a widespread attraction to the real-world stories about elite special operations forces that our military veteran-led team can tell with credibility and without political partisanship. Our business passed the multi-million-dollar mark years ago and we have been getting bigger ever since as more and more fans connect with what we are building. We think of it as the 'Superhero Universe of Real-World Special Ops Content," Webb added.

