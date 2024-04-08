CrateDB Announces Availability of CrateDB on Google Cloud Marketplace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrateDB, the enterprise database for time series, documents, and vectors, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, dedicated to building the most open and innovative AI ecosystem. This strategic move allows businesses to seamlessly integrate CrateDB with their Google Cloud infrastructure, enabling them to leverage data in their time series and AI projects and develop meaningful insights like never before.

The availability of CrateDB on Google Cloud Marketplace represents a significant step forward for businesses aiming to optimize operational efficiency and unlock innovative data-driven opportunities. CrateDB is specifically designed to handle the scale and complexity of today's digital world, providing users with the capability to query and analyze vast amounts of data in real time.

"Bringing CrateDB to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow database tools on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "CrateDB can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Key Features and Benefits:

Seamless Integration: CrateDB can now be deployed directly from Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying the process of setting up and managing your database infrastructure on Google Cloud.

Scalability: Designed for massive scale, CrateDB allows businesses to effortlessly scale their database operations in line with their growth, without compromising on performance.

Real-Time Performance: CrateDB's unique architecture ensures that data is not only stored efficiently but also available for real-time insights, enabling businesses to make faster, more informed decisions.

Cost Efficiency: By leveraging the Google Cloud infrastructure, CrateDB users can enjoy a cost-effective solution for managing and analyzing large volumes of data.

Lars Färnström, CEO of CrateDB, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "Making CrateDB available on Google Cloud Marketplace is a milestone for us. It not only broadens our reach but also makes it incredibly easy for businesses to adopt and benefit from real-time insights from their massive amount of data. We're excited to see how this integration will empower our customers to innovate and streamline their operations."

The availability of CrateDB on Google Cloud Marketplace is more than just a technical integration; it's about providing businesses with the tools they need to drive real-time insights from their data. With CrateDB and Google Cloud, businesses can now unlock new levels of performance, scalability, and efficiency in their data management and analytics initiatives.

About CrateDB:

CrateDB is a multi-model database enabled for AI combining the simplicity of SQL, and the performance of NoSQL, providing instant insights into any type of data. It is used for a large variety of use cases, including AI/ML, IoT, Real-time Analytics, digital twins, log analysis, cyber security, application monitoring, and database consolidation.

CrateDB is trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide, ranging from innovative startups to large established brands. CrateDB has offices in Silicon Valley and in several European countries. For more information, visit https://cratedb.com

