CrateDB Appoints Sergey Gerasimenko as New CTO

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrateDB, the enterprise database offering instant insights into any type of data, today announced that Sergey Gerasimenko, former VP of Engineering at MongoDB, has been appointed as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.

Sergey Gerasimenko

In his new role, Gerasimenko will be responsible for leading the company's technology strategy and driving innovation across the company's product portfolio. He will also oversee the development and execution of the company's engineering roadmap, as well as support the company's growth initiatives.

"I am very impressed how CrateDB simplifies data architecture for its customers while offering developers a familiar SQL interface for a multi-modal distributed database with NoSQL-like performance. Moreover, native vector store support makes CrateDB a natural fit for emerging MLOps paradigm and AI applications that require fast data ingest and high-performance queries," said Sergey Gerasimenko. "I am humbled to join an outstanding team and look forward to working with them to further accelerate the company's growth and solidify its position as a leader in the database market."

Sergey Gerasimenko is an experienced professional with over two decades of expertise in the open-source industry. He has a proven track record of leading high-performing engineering teams and building innovative technology solutions.

Recently, Sergey was VP of Engineering at MongoDB, a leading NoSQL database, where he was responsible for the edge device strategy. He previously was also the VP of Engineering at Realm, a leading open-source object-oriented database that was acquired by MongoDB in 2019. Prior to that, he held a VP position at Brainly, the world's largest social learning platform. During his career, Sergey co-founded two companies and authored a patent while working at Nokia's open-source division.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sergey to our team as our new CTO, his extensive experience in software engineering and technology leadership, combined with his passion for innovation, make him the ideal candidate to lead our technology strategy and help us achieve our goals," said Lars Färnström, CrateDB CEO.

About CrateDB:

CrateDB is a multi-model database enabled for AI combining the simplicity of SQL, and the performance of NoSQL, providing instant insights into any type of data. It is used for a large variety of use cases, including AI/ML, IoT, Real-time Analytics, digital twins, log analysis, cyber security, application monitoring, and database consolidation.

CrateDB is trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide, ranging from innovative startups to large established brands. CrateDB has offices in Silicon Valley and in several European countries. For more information, visit https://cratedb.com.

