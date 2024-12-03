CrateDB Collaborates with ABB for Their industrial IoT and AI Suite

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB's industrial IoT and AI suite, Ability™ Genix, leverages CrateDB for analyzing and contextualizing data from industrial operations, providing actionable insights to customers.

As per reports, less than 20% of data generated by industrial companies is being used, and ABB Ability™ Genix helps customers change this. Launched in 2020, ABB Ability™ Genix is an industrial data-centric platform that combines AI/ML and domain knowledge to deliver contextually rich data across multiple sectors. The platform expands beyond sensors and devices to include engineering, operations, and ERP/IT systems data, integrating them into the platform with pre-made adapters and ABB's domain knowledge.

To ensure advanced capabilities, scalability, and flexible deployment, ABB selected CrateDB – a database with effective data aggregation, analysis, and compatibility with different data types for many use cases.

CrateDB is an open-source, multi-model, distributed database with excellent performance and scalability, making it ideal for modern data-intensive applications. After a successful 6-month pilot program with CrateDB, ABB solidified this partnership by expanding to the ABB Ability™ Genix Platform and deploying the solution across numerous use cases.

Marko Sommarberg, Director Digital Ecosystems at ABB, shared that ABB had several positive outcomes while working with CrateDB. The benefits include horizontal scalability, a multi-model database engine with advanced time series features and hybrid search, multi-platform support, automatically distributed queries across the whole cluster, ingestion and throughput performance. These features enable Genix to unlock the value of data for industrial customers.

"CrateDB is an important enabler for us to work with advanced data analysis and data management capabilities,"- said Marko Sommarberg.

"ABB exemplifies the capabilities of CrateDB, and we are proud to play a key role in powering the ABB Ability™ Genix Platform."– said Lars Färnström, CEO of CrateDB.

CrateDB is an open-source, multi-model, distributed database designed for storing and analyzing massive amounts of data in real-time. CrateDB's unique architecture allows it to scale horizontally effortlessly, ensuring businesses can quickly meet their growing data needs. With its excellent performance, flexibility, and ease of use, CrateDB has quickly become a top choice for businesses of all sizes to transform data into valuable insights. For more information, visit: cratedb.com.

