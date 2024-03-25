CrateDB Partners with HiveMQ to Deliver a Seamless Data Management Architecture for IoT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrateDB (https://cratedb.com), the enterprise database for time series, documents and vectors, is proud to announce a new partnership with HiveMQ (https://hivemq.com), the most trusted MQTT platform.

Together, they decided to offer a joint solution that collects large volumes of IoT data via MQTT – a lightweight messaging protocol particularly well-suited for IoT applications – and stores it in a highly scalable distributed time series database.

CrateDB partners with HiveMQ

This way, customers can communicate reliably across connected devices, and control their IoT data with confidence to increase the efficiency of business initiatives across multiple locations. The solution provides both historical and real-time data and can handle a variety of data formats in a secure manner, thus increasing the effectiveness of use cases especially in Manufacturing, Automotive, Energy/Utilities, and Transportation/Logistics industries.

"The collection and storage of real-time data is the number one priority for IoT companies, so they can leverage the power of that data for improved business decisions and ROI", said Matt Dowling, Head of Global Alliances at HiveMQ. "We want to make this process as easy as possible for our customers, and partnering with CrateDB gives them a plug-and-play solution to handle their IoT data and use it to power advanced use cases like AI, ML, and predictive maintenance."

HiveMQ's and CrateDB's joint solution delivers a pioneering data management architecture beyond pure time series, able to handle structured, semi-structured and unstructured data, while using standard protocols like MQTT and query languages like SQL. Engineered for optimal performance across Edge, On-Premises, and Multi-Cloud environments, this solution ensures high availability and reliability for continuous operations, with HiveMQ's robust security protocols safeguarding data integrity.

Organizations seek improved methods to integrate IoT infrastructure software and data within current enterprise and industrial systems. Enhancing this integration facilitates the deployment of IoT applications and enhances the benefits derived from in-depth, real-time analysis of IoT data. HiveMQ and CrateDB can jointly scale to meet growing business demands, while real-time data processing enables instantaneous insights, crucial for agile decision-making. This synergy offers unparalleled data observability and granularity, transforming how businesses leverage data for operational excellence for real-time analytics, Digital Twin initiatives and AI/ML applications.

Predictive Maintenance with AI/ML - It increases the efficiency of building and training of models that power AI and machine learning. It analyzes both historical and real-time data and enables Predictive Maintenance in multiple industries.

Digital twins - It provides a seamless flow of high-velocity data essential for accurate Digital Twin modeling. The integration ensures comprehensive digital representations of physical assets, supporting complex and dynamic datasets with scalable architecture.

"We are very excited to have HiveMQ joining our expanding Partner Ecosystem. Together we will deliver incremental value to the IoT sector with real-time analytics bringing hours to minutes, and minutes to single digit milliseconds." - Steve van den Berg – SVP Sales & Partnerships at CrateDB

More information on:

https://cratedb.com/solutions/time-series-database

https://www.hivemq.com/mqtt/

Contact:

Stephane Castellani, CrateDB

[email protected]

+1 (724) 648 3474

SOURCE CrateDB