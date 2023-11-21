Crave Brothers Announces 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest Winners

News provided by

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

21 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

WATERLOO, Wis., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest. Crave received entries across the United States, with the top three winners from Arizona, California and Massachusetts. 

The top five winners are as follows:

  • First Place: Sheet Pan Cheesy Chicken Quesadillas by DonnaMarie Ryan from Massachusetts
  • Second Place: Crave Green Chili Cheesecake with Mango Salsa by Darlene Buerger from Arizona
  • Third Place: Mercado Fiesta Quesadilla by Emily Falke from California
  • Fourth Place: Tres Leches Mascarpone Brownies with Mascarpone Cream by Mary Shivers from Oklahoma
  • Fifth Place: Cheesy Roasted Chiles and Tomato Bread Pudding by Sommer Prosser from Arizona

Crave Brothers opened their first Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest in September to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15Oct. 15. Entrants were asked to make an authentic Hispanic dish or spin on their favorite Hispanic recipe in categories including Appetizer/Side Dish (including salads), Main Entrée and Desserts.

Recipes were judged by a panel of employees using a criterion of authenticity, creativity, flavor and use of Crave's artisan cheeses. Judges remarked that first place Sheet Pan Cheesy Chicken Quesadillas "May appear like a classic quesadilla but used very traditional and unique Hispanic flavors throughout." The award-winning recipe used both Crave Brothers Mascarpone and Crave Brothers Cheddar Cheese Curds.  

Interested in trying one of these recipes for yourself? Find recipes using the award-winning product on the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website and purchase their award-winning cheese today.

About Crave Brothers    

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.   

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

Also from this source

Crave Brothers Announces 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese invites home chefs, recipe enthusiasts and culinary...

Crave Brothers Wins Three First-Place Accolades at 2023 World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Contest

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese took home three first-place accolades at the 2023 World Dairy Expo Dairy Products Contest for their Chocolate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.