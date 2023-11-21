Crave Brothers Announces 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest Winners

WATERLOO, Wis., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest. Crave received entries across the United States, with the top three winners from Arizona, California and Massachusetts.

The top five winners are as follows:

First Place: Sheet Pan Cheesy Chicken Quesadillas by DonnaMarie Ryan from Massachusetts

from Second Place: Crave Green Chili Cheesecake with Mango Salsa by Darlene Buerger from Arizona

from Third Place: Mercado Fiesta Quesadilla by Emily Falke from California

from Fourth Place: Tres Leches Mascarpone Brownies with Mascarpone Cream by Mary Shivers from Oklahoma

from Fifth Place: Cheesy Roasted Chiles and Tomato Bread Pudding by Sommer Prosser from Arizona

Crave Brothers opened their first Hispanic Heritage Month Recipe Contest in September to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 – Oct. 15. Entrants were asked to make an authentic Hispanic dish or spin on their favorite Hispanic recipe in categories including Appetizer/Side Dish (including salads), Main Entrée and Desserts.

Recipes were judged by a panel of employees using a criterion of authenticity, creativity, flavor and use of Crave's artisan cheeses. Judges remarked that first place Sheet Pan Cheesy Chicken Quesadillas "May appear like a classic quesadilla but used very traditional and unique Hispanic flavors throughout." The award-winning recipe used both Crave Brothers Mascarpone and Crave Brothers Cheddar Cheese Curds.

Interested in trying one of these recipes for yourself? Find recipes using the award-winning product on the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website and purchase their award-winning cheese today.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese