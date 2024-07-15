Crave Brothers Earns Two Awards at American Cheese Society 2024 Competition

Wisconsin Farm Continues Tradition of Handcrafting Award-winning Cheeses

WATERLOO, Wis., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese took home two Top Five accolades at the 2024 American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging & Competition. ACS judges were impressed by Crave Brothers' Fresh Mozzarella ball and Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine, both earning third place honors in hotly contested categories.

The prestigious ACS Judging & Competition is an annual showcase of the best products and recognizes exceptional American cheeses and their makers. The competition is one of the largest in North America and is renowned for its high standards and rigorous judging. This year's competition garnered more than 1,500 entries from over 200 companies.

"We look forward to ACS each year because we know the competition is highly competitive, but putting our handcrafted cheeses up against the best of the best is a challenge we enjoy," said Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager. "We're proud to continue our tradition of making award-winning cheeses with an unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability."

As summer sizzles on, Crave's award-winning products are the perfect way to elevate summer recipes with quality ingredients and rich flavor. Try Fresh Mozzarella for a Margherita pizza or Marinated Mozzarella balls go great in a variety of side dishes for grilling season.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 3,000 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing corn, alfalfa, wheat, soybeans, grass hay and pasture to use as nutritious feed for their herd of Holstein cattle. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produce and use green power as part of their sustainable dairy production model. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

