Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Announces Retirements

WATERLOO, Wis., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese announces that George Crave, President, and wife Debbie Crave, Vice President, will retire from their full-time leadership roles this month. They will both continue to serve as brand ambassadors for the company and work on special projects.

George and Debbie started Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in 2001 in partnership with George's brothers Charles, Mark and Tom. Together with 13 family members and 50 dedicated employees, they have grown the business into a nationally renowned brand producing award-winning cheeses. The couple's contributions include overseeing production, brand development, customer relations and sales. They have also helped the farm and cheese factory evolve into a model of sustainability.

Managing Partner Mark Crave will continue to lead the company and General Manager Adam Falbo will oversee operations at the cheese factory. Roseanne Crave is managing sales and marketing efforts.

"George and Debbie have set a solid foundation for the next generation of leaders to continue growing the company," said Mark Crave. "We wish them the best as they continue their life adventures together."

George and Debbie met at 4-H while in high school where they first shared an appreciation for agriculture that continues to this day. George and his brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Beloit. In 1980, the brothers purchased the Waterloo dairy farm. After 20 years of growing the farm with his brothers, George's vision was to expand the family business and add value to their milk with cheesemaking. Debbie began her career as the 1981-1982 Alice in Dairyland. She then worked in marketing at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board before joining George and starting Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 3,000 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing corn, alfalfa, wheat, soybeans, grass hay and pasture to use as nutritious feed for their herd of Holstein cattle. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produce and use green energy as part of their sustainable dairy production model. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Part-Skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

