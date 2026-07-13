Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese Shines at Prestigious American Cheese Society Competition, Earning Three First-Place Awards

WATERLOO, Wis., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese delivered one of its strongest performances to date at the 2026 American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging & Competition, earning three first-place awards and an additional third-place finish among a highly competitive field of entries.

Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Bocconcini

The awards were announced during the American Cheese Society's annual conference, where more than 1,600 entries from more than 200 creameries across the Americas were evaluated by a panel of expert judges. The Judging & Competition is regarded as one of the premier events in the cheese industry, recognizing excellence across hundreds of cheese and cultured dairy product categories.

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese received the following honors:

First Place – Mascarpone and Cream Cheese Class: Mascarpone

– Mascarpone and Cream Cheese Class: Mascarpone First Place – Fresh Mozzarella Under 8oz Class: Fresh Mozzarella Bocconcini

– Fresh Mozzarella Under 8oz Class: Fresh Mozzarella Bocconcini First Place – Cooking Hispanic Cheese Class: Oaxaca Knot

– Cooking Hispanic Cheese Class: Oaxaca Knot Third Place – Cheese Marinated in Liquid Class: Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine

"To be recognized with three first-place awards at one of the most respected cheese competitions is an incredible achievement for our team," said Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese. "We're especially proud that our fresh cheese program continues to be recognized among the very best, and we're grateful to everyone on our team whose dedication makes achievements like this possible."

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese has built a national reputation for its fresh mozzarella, mascarpone and specialty cheeses, all crafted with fresh milk from the family's dairy farm in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

For more information about Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese and its award-winning products, visit the company website.

About Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC utilizes sustainable practices in their everyday operations. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Oaxaca, and Farmer's Rope String Cheese.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese