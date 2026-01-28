Crave Brothers Launch "Better Together" Valentine's Cheese Boards Inspired by Every Stage of Love

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

Jan 28, 2026

WATERLOO, Wis., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is helping couples (and friends) celebrate love in all its forms with a playful new campaign featuring cheese boards inspired by different stages and styles of relationships.

The Valentine's Day campaign highlights how cheese can be the ultimate love language, offering curated board ideas that pair Crave Brothers' award-winning cheeses with other Wisconsin favorites to match every mood or milestone.

"Whether you're discovering new favorites with someone new, celebrating years together or hosting a Galentine's get-together, these fun ideas make it easy to create something thoughtful and delicious," said Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese. "These boards highlight how local cheeses can be the centerpiece of any celebration, while supporting the farmers and producers behind them."

The "New Couple" Board - All about discovery, shared bites, and trying something new.

  • Cheeses:
    • Crave Brothers Farmer's Rope String Cheese
    • Carr Valley Wildfire Blue
    • Sartori Black Pepper Bellavitano
    • Pine River Raspberry Chipotle Cheese Spread
  • Extras:
    • Hot honey
    • Effie's cookies

The "Together Forever" Board - A celebration of a strong foundation and flavors that deepen over time.

  • Cheeses:
    • Crave Brothers Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine
    • Widmer's Aged Brick
    • Henning Tomato Basil Cheddar
  • Extras:
    • Marinated olives
    • Potter's crackers

The "Chill Couple" Board - Designed for comfy clothes, a favorite show and relaxed indulgence.

  • Cheeses:
    • Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone
    • Buholzer Brothers Muenster
    • Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Natural Curds
  • Extras:
    • Butter cookies
    • Green grapes or berries

The Galentine's Board - Bright, fun and made for sharing with the girl friends.

  • Cheeses:
    • Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Heart-Shaped
    • Marieke Honey and Clover Gouda
    • Renard's Cherry Cheddar with Door County Cherries
  • Extras:
    • Ritz Crackers
    • Fortune Flavors candied nuts
    • Prosciutto or salami roses
    • Fresh fruit

Find board inspiration, information on the featured makers and pairing tips at www.cravecheese.com and www.wisconsincheese.com

About Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC utilize sustainable practices in their everyday operations. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Oaxaca, and Farmer's Rope String Cheese.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

