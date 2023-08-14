Crave Brothers Named the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker for Second Consecutive Year

WATERLOO, Wis., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese has been named the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker for the second consecutive year. Their Chocolate Mascarpone, which also took home the coveted award in 2022, again earned the prestigious title for its velvety texture and delicious flavor.

The Grand Master Cheesemaker Award is announced each year at the end of the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, held in partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair and Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. The Grand Master Cheesemaker accolade is awarded to the Grand Champion product from the top 40 first place winners from each product class. Each contest sees nearly 500 entries.

Aside from the 2023 Grand Master Cheesemaker Award for their Chocolate Mascarpone, Crave took home awards at the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest across four categories. Crave Brothers' accolades by class and place are as follows:

Flavored Soft Cheese class: Chocolate Mascarpone (1 st )

) Latin American Cheese class: Oaxaca (1 st )

) Mozzarella class: Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine (2 nd ); Fresh Mozzarella Medallions (3 rd )

); Fresh Mozzarella Medallions (3 ) Soft and Spreadable Cheese open class: Mascarpone (2nd)

"To be named the Grand Master Cheesemaker for the second year in a row is an honor," said George Crave, founder of Crave Brothers. "Our commitment to crafting sustainably made, high-quality products is unwavering, and we're proud to be recognized as a top dairy producer in such a strong industry."

Chocolate Mascarpone is the perfect way to add an elegant touch to everyday recipes, including desserts, charcuterie boards and fruit trays. Find recipes using the award-winning product on the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website and purchase their award-winning cheese today .

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

