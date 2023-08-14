Crave Brothers Named the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker for Second Consecutive Year

News provided by

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

14 Aug, 2023, 13:52 ET

WATERLOO, Wis., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese has been named the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Master Cheesemaker for the second consecutive year. Their Chocolate Mascarpone, which also took home the coveted award in 2022, again earned the prestigious title for its velvety texture and delicious flavor.

Continue Reading
Chocolate Mascarpone is the perfect way to add an elegant touch to everyday recipes, including desserts, charcuterie boards and fruit trays.
Chocolate Mascarpone is the perfect way to add an elegant touch to everyday recipes, including desserts, charcuterie boards and fruit trays.

The Grand Master Cheesemaker Award is announced each year at the end of the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest, held in partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair and Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. The Grand Master Cheesemaker accolade is awarded to the Grand Champion product from the top 40 first place winners from each product class. Each contest sees nearly 500 entries.

Aside from the 2023 Grand Master Cheesemaker Award for their Chocolate Mascarpone, Crave took home awards at the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest across four categories. Crave Brothers' accolades by class and place are as follows:

  • Flavored Soft Cheese class: Chocolate Mascarpone (1st
  • Latin American Cheese class: Oaxaca (1st)
  • Mozzarella class: Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine (2nd); Fresh Mozzarella Medallions (3rd)
  • Soft and Spreadable Cheese open class: Mascarpone (2nd)

"To be named the Grand Master Cheesemaker for the second year in a row is an honor," said George Crave, founder of Crave Brothers. "Our commitment to crafting sustainably made, high-quality products is unwavering, and we're proud to be recognized as a top dairy producer in such a strong industry."

Chocolate Mascarpone is the perfect way to add an elegant touch to everyday recipes, including desserts, charcuterie boards and fruit trays. Find recipes using the award-winning product on the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website and purchase their award-winning cheese today.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

Also from this source

Crave Brothers Takes Home 1st Place Accolades at Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest

Crave Brothers Takes Home Best in Class at United States Cheese Championship

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.