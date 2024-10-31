Crave Brothers Shares Family Favorite Holiday Recipes from the Farm

WATERLOO, Wis, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season around the corner, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese is sharing some time-tested family favorite recipes from the farm to add to your holiday spread. These easy and delicious recipes were handpicked by various generations of the Crave family and each feature one or more of their award-winning cheeses.

Holiday meals offer a chance to enjoy friends and family and celebrate long-standing traditions. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese combines both with their family-owned dairy farm that has a tradition of using farm fresh milk to make cheeses such as fresh mozzarella and mascarpone.

Enjoy some of these farm-to-table favorites of the Crave Family:

Patrick – Cheese Curd Cloud Bites: This classic makes a great holiday appetizer and a gluten-free option for people with dietary restrictions.

– Cheese Curd Cloud Bites: This classic makes a great holiday appetizer and a gluten-free option for people with dietary restrictions. Debbie – Shakshouka: An international recipe that has become a family favorite holiday breakfast or brunch with a fresh twist using Crave Brothers Marinated Fresh Mozzarella.

– Shakshouka: An international recipe that has become a family favorite holiday breakfast or brunch with a fresh twist using Crave Brothers Marinated Fresh Mozzarella. Roseanne – Pumpkin Mascarpone Mini-Trifles: A dessert originally developed for a youth 4-H project that has stood the test of time in the family recipe book.

– Pumpkin Mascarpone Mini-Trifles: A dessert originally developed for a youth 4-H project that has stood the test of time in the family recipe book. Mark & Tina – Creamy peanut Toffee Torte: A sweet treat using Crave Mascarpone showing that cheese belongs in every course of the meal.

– Creamy peanut Toffee Torte: A sweet treat using Crave Mascarpone showing that cheese belongs in every course of the meal. Beth – Butternut Squash Risotto: Rich and creamy with the perfect flavor profile for Fall.

If you're looking for the perfect gift idea for the cheese lover on your list, Crave Brothers' offer a variety of gift boxes including a Chocolate Mascarpone Pie Kit, a Mascarpone Caramel Sauce with Candied Pecans gift box and a Crave Cheese Sampler Box. Shipping is available within the United States and gift boxes can be purchased on the Crave Brothers' website – www.cravecheese.com.

ABOUT CRAVE BROTHERS

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC utilizes sustainable practices in their everyday operations. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese