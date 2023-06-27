Crave Brothers Takes Home 1st Place Accolades at Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Five entries place in the Top 3 of their respective categories

WATERLOO, Wis., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five signature cheeses from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese placed in the Top 3 in their respective classes at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest. Crave Brothers took home first place honors with their Chocolate Mascarpone and their Oaxaca cheeses.

Crave Brothers' accolades by class and place are as follows: 

  • Flavored Soft Cheese Class: Chocolate Mascarpone (1st)
  • Latin American Cheese Class: Oaxaca (1st)
  • Mozzarella Class: Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine (2nd); Fresh Mozzarella Medallions (3rd)
  • Soft and Spreadable Cheese Open Class: Mascarpone (2nd)

"We're proud to have such strong recognition from the state we call home," said George Crave, founder of Crave Brothers. "It's an honor to be recognized in a competitive field of farm-to-table experts like those in Wisconsin."

First-place Chocolate Mascarpone is the perfect way to add an elegant touch to everyday recipes, including desserts, charcuterie boards and fruit trays. Their Chocolate Mascarpone recently took home Best in Class accolades at the 2022 United States Cheese Championship, and at last year's Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest took home the Grand Master Cheesemaker Award. 

Their award-winning Oaxaca is a hit in recipes like nachos and quesadillas. Find recipes using the award-winning cheeses on the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website and purchase their award-winning cheese today

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest is hosted each year in partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair and Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board. The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board works to celebrate and advocate for the licensed dairy manufacturers across the state of Wisconsin, hosting their annual competition with nearly 50 classes and other special awards to honor Wisconsin's dairy producers. Each contest sees more than 400 entries.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

