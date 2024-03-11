Crave Brothers Wins Four Top Five Awards at 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest

WATERLOO, Wis., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese took home four Top Five accolades at the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest for their Fresh Mozzarella, Farmer's Rope String Cheese, Mascarpone and Chocolate Mascarpone. The Wisconsin-based farmstead cheese company took home eight total awards across seven classes.

The World Championship Cheese Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, judges dairy products from across the world, including cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredients. This year's contest saw 3,302 entries from 25 countries and 32 American states.

Outside of the four Top Five accolades, Crave Brothers took home awards across seven different classes. Total awards by class and place are as follows:

Fresh Mozzarella: Fresh Mozzarella (2 nd )

) Latin American Style Melting Cheese: Oaxaca (8 th )

) Open class, Cheese Curds: Yellow Cheddar Cheese Curds (26 th )

) Soft Cheese: Mascarpone (4 th )

) Soft Cheese, Flavored: Chocolate Mascarpone (4 th )

) Soft Cheese, Flavored: Marinated Fresh Mozzarella (11 th )

) String Cheese: Farmer's Rope String Cheese (5 th )

) String Cheese: String Cheese Skinny Sticks (22nd)

"In a global competition with more than 3,000 entries, it's an honor to be recognized," said Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager. "Any win at a high-level competition like the World Championship Cheese Contest is a testament to our commitment to producing consistent, high-quality cheeses."

Crave's award-winning products are the perfect way to elevate everyday recipes. Chocolate Mascarpone adds an elegant, yet easy touch to fruit trays and desserts, and Fresh Mozzarella is an unbeatable addition to your next pizza night. Find recipes using award-winning products on the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website and purchase their award-winning cheese today .

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family farms 3,000 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing corn, alfalfa, wheat, soybeans, grass hay and pasture to use as nutritious feed for their herd of Holstein cattle. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produce and use green power as part of their sustainable dairy production model. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Chocolate Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

SOURCE Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese