Crave Interactive Adds a Touch of Spice to the all new Higgins Hotel & Conference Center in New Orleans with the Installation of its Award-Winning in-room Tablets

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Interactive, the world-leading developer of cloud-based digital guest service solutions for hotels, today announced the installation of its award-winning in-room tablets in The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Located in the heart of the hip Arts and Warehouse District of New Orleans, the eight-story, four-star hotel is an extension of The National World War II Museum and will continue to tell the story of World War II through the unique lens of design, decor, era-inspired menus and entertainment. Though inspired by the 1940's time period the hotel incorporates modern amenities and technology to cater to guests' needs, such as Crave's innovative 8'' T-Mini digital directories which are available in all of its 230 guest rooms and specialty suites.

The in-room tablets serve as a one-touch directory for the hotel services which include dining reservations at its multiple restaurants, TV controls, alarm clock, weather information, local area information and more. Guests can also purchase tickets to The National WWII Museum directly via the Crave tablets allowing them to skip lines and gain seamless access to the city's top attractions.

"Partnering with Crave Interactive has allowed us to be sustainable in our operations and provide modern conveniences to our guests," said Marc Becker, director of marketing and sales for The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center. "It is a truly remarkable way in which we can keep guests updated on the latest happenings throughout the Hotel and the Museum."

"We are honored to partner with The National WWII Museum's debut Hotel with the rich history it represents," remarked Tim Butterworth, Chief Commercial Officer for Crave Interactive, "We look forward to a long relationship with The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center to provide amazing guest experiences as well as helping to drive revenues for the property and museum."

With the installation of the digital guest directories, the hotel also has the unique ability to instantly send messages or updates to any room or group of rooms inclusive of local offers, group messaging, and help promote the many activities in the surrounding area. The Crave in-room solution will not only help the hotel deliver an elevated guest experience but generate increased revenues for the property as well as lower operating costs.

About Crave Interactive:

Crave Interactive is a leading developer of Digital Guest Experience solutions for hotels. Crave's cloud-based platform allows hotels to delight their guests via every digital channel; in-room tablets, guest-owned devices, kiosks, and existing hotel brand Apps. Crave's platform supports a full range of guest services in multiple languages, including digital directory, F&B ordering, concierge and local area guides, spa services, smart room controls, communications, games, and entertainment. Crave is widely recognized as the world's leading in-room tablet vendor, with client hotels worldwide from 40 to 4,000 rooms. Over 100 million hotel guest interactions with Crave solutions occur each year, providing Crave and its hotel clients with insight into the individual and collective requirements of guests. Crave is headquartered in the UK with offices across the world and is part of the True Corporation plc (Thailand) group of companies.

About The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center

The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, named after Higgins Industries shipbuilder Andrew Higgins, is located on The National WWII Museum's campus in the heart of the New Orleans Arts and Warehouse District. The Art Deco-style property features 230 guest rooms, a second-floor conference center with more than 18,000 square feet of event space, a full-service restaurant, a rooftop bar and a concierge lounge for special guests. In addition to offering visitors convenient accommodations, the development also helps further the Museum's educational and research resources for students and scholars alike. Now officially open, The Higgins Hotel completes the Museum's campus footprint on the river side of Magazine Street, bringing increased vitality to the neighborhood, attracting thousands of visitors per year.

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that future generations will know the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America's National WWII Museum, it celebrates the American spirit, teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. The 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards ranks the Museum No. 3 in the nation and No. 8 in the world. For more information, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org .

