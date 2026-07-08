Craveworthy Brands Is Betting Its Food Is the Best You Have Never Tried. On July 14, Guests Can Taste Big Chicken, Dirty Dough, Gregorys Coffee and More for Free.

Fastest-Growing Restaurant Company in America Is Giving Away Craveworthy Food from 14 Brands Across 200 Locations. One Bite. That Is the Whole Bet.

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, Craveworthy Brands is betting one bite is all it takes. Through "Bet on the Bite," the fastest-growing restaurant company in America is giving away signature menu items from 14 restaurant concepts at more than 200 participating locations nationwide, inviting guests to discover their next favorite craving for free.

"Restaurants love to talk. We'd rather feed you." Post this Bet on the Bite is Craveworthy's way of celebrating the guests, operators and team members who built the Company.

"I'm so confident in our food that I will bet the company on a single bite," said Gregg Majewski, founder and CEO of Craveworthy. "Others hide average food behind promo codes. They bet on friction. They bet on habit. They bet on you not having a better option. I bet on the food. On July 14, we're handing it to you for free, because I already know what happens when you taste it. You're hooked."

From Big Chicken to Dirty Dough from Gregorys Coffee to Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, every brand is offering up a signature bite or sip that made it a favorite and placing it in the hands of guests across New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Portland and beyond.

How it works: Guests can sign up now through each brand's Bet on the Bite page. Registration unlocks that brand's featured offer on July 14, at participating location. The rules: Show the registration email, take a bite or sip and become a fan. Advance registration is required. Guests are welcome to try one brand or all 14.

The Bets on the Table

Every brand, every featured bite or sip and every link:

Bae's Fried Chicken : Chicken Tender – https://betonthebite.com/baes

: Chicken Tender – https://betonthebite.com/baes Big Chicken : Chicken Tender with Shaq's Ranch – https://betonthebite.com/bigchicken

: Chicken Tender with Shaq's Ranch – https://betonthebite.com/bigchicken Dirty Dough : Chocolate Chip Cookie – https://betonthebite.com/dirtydough

: Chocolate Chip Cookie – https://betonthebite.com/dirtydough Fat Kitty Ramen : Spring Roll – https://betonthebite.com/fatkitty

: Spring Roll – https://betonthebite.com/fatkitty Flat Top Grill : Roti Bread – https://betonthebite.com/flattop

: Roti Bread – https://betonthebite.com/flattop Fresh Brothers : Two pieces of Cheese Pizza – https://betonthebite.com/freshbrothers

: Two pieces of Cheese Pizza – https://betonthebite.com/freshbrothers Genghis Grill : Two Chicken Potstickers with 3G Sauce – https://betonthebite.com/genghisgrill

: Two Chicken Potstickers with 3G Sauce – https://betonthebite.com/genghisgrill Gregorys Coffee : 4-ounce Cold Brew – https://betonthebite.com/gregorys

: 4-ounce Cold Brew – https://betonthebite.com/gregorys Kinnamōns : Mini Cinnamon Roll – https://betonthebite.com/kinnamons

: Mini Cinnamon Roll – https://betonthebite.com/kinnamons Sigri Indian BBQ : Samosa – https://betonthebite.com/sigri

: Samosa – https://betonthebite.com/sigri Taffer's Tavern (*Orlando only): Two Bone-In Buffalo Wings with Ranch or Blue Cheese – https://betonthebite.com/taffers

(*Orlando only): Two Bone-In Buffalo Wings with Ranch or Blue Cheese – https://betonthebite.com/taffers Taim Mediterranean Kitchen : Two Falafel, Hummus and Pita Chips – https://betonthebite.com/taim

: Two Falafel, Hummus and Pita Chips – https://betonthebite.com/taim The Budlong Southern Chicken : Banana Pudding Cup – https://betonthebite.com/budlong

: Banana Pudding Cup – https://betonthebite.com/budlong Wing It On!: Two Bone-In Medium Buffalo Wings – https://betonthebite.com/wingit

The bet does not end on July 14. Every guest who shows up gets exclusive follow-up offers running through July 31, an invitation to come back and bring the people they love.

"Restaurants love to talk. We'd rather feed you," Majewski added. "This is confidence you can taste. 14 brands opening their doors, handing over their best and letting the food do the work. We believe our food is the best in the industry. That's why we bet on the bite. Because the bite wins. Every time."

Bet on the Bite is Craveworthy's way of celebrating the guests, operators and team members who built the Company. It is also a statement of intent while it is on a mission to create 100,000 restaurant success stories by 2035. Great brands are built on great food. Craveworthy is putting that on the line, in public, for free.

To find participating locations and place a bet, visit betonthebite.com. To learn more about Craveworthy Brands, visit craveworthybrands.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands is a multi-brand restaurant platform and franchisor with more than 20 concepts and over 300 locations in the U.S and internationally. Rooted in a hospitality-first philosophy and powered by people, product and process, the Company builds and scales emerging concepts and legacy brands through a shared infrastructure designed for intentional growth. Its mission is to create 100,000 success stories by 2035 – measured not just in units, but in lives changed across its system. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at craveworthybrands.com.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands