Craxel Taps Former CIA Executive Brian Hack to Join Advisory Board

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craxel, a leading-edge software company, announced that former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Deputy Chief Information Officer (CIO) Brian Hack has joined the company's advisory board.

David Enga, Craxel Founder and CEO
Brian Hack, Former CIA Deputy CIO
"We are incredibly honored to welcome Brian to our team of advisors, especially during this time of tremendous growth at Craxel," said David Enga, Craxel Founder and CEO. "Brian's deep experience in and knowledge of critical national security challenges and emerging threats will have a significant impact as we continue to build relationships with the intelligence community. His ability to amplify our message about our unprecedented Black Forest™ breakthrough technology will help drive business growth."

During Hack's distinguished 37-year career at the CIA as a strategic leader, technologist, and collaborator, he was responsible for driving innovation through information technology solutions, furthering national security objectives, and protecting the nation's most sensitive information. His deep knowledge of critical big data challenges and leading-edge technology make him a highly sought-after expert in the tight knit intelligence community.

"I am very excited to join the Craxel Advisory Board and look forward to facilitating strategic connections that will further address current and emerging national security needs," said Hack. "In mission critical settings, lives depend on rapid access to the latest information. Craxel's powerful Black Forest technology, which gives organizations the ability to receive and assess threat data in milliseconds rather than hours, must be thoroughly explored by the intelligence community as the next breakthrough to meet our nation's most urgent intelligence operations."

About Craxel
Craxel is a software company empowering the world's largest organizations to extract the value they must have from their largest data assets. Craxel's patented Black Forest™ software products deliver solutions with astonishing speed, efficiency, and security for the world's largest data, analytics, and AI problems, achieving price/performance at scale that is unprecedented in the history of computing. 

Powered by unique O(1) technology for indexing multi-dimensional data in constant time, Black Forest delivers extraordinarily fast time to insight for high volume, high velocity use cases, enabling both rapid human and automated decision making. The fast query times provided by Black Forest dramatically improve human productivity, while enabling the next generation of algorithmic and AI capabilities. Black Forest achieves both speed and efficiency because it uses a fraction of the compute power required by traditional approaches.

Speed and efficiency equals Better Decisions, Faster, At Any Scale.

To learn more about Craxel, visit https://www.craxel.com

