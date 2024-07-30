Craxel's Revolutionary Black Forest Reaper™ Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense Work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Trailblazing Defensive Cyber Analytics Platform Provides Unmatched Speed, Efficiency, and Real-Time Threat Analysis in Streamlined Procurement Hub for DoD Customers

FAIRFAX, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Craxel, a leading-edge software company, announced today that its patented Black Forest Reaper integrated cyber defense platform has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Craxel is a software company empowering the world's largest organizations to extract the value they must have from their largest data assets. Powered by unique O(1) technology for indexing multi-dimensional data in constant time, Black Forest delivers extraordinarily fast time to insight for high volume, high velocity use cases, enabling both rapid human and automated decision making, while only using a fraction of the compute power required by traditional approaches. (PRNewsfoto/Craxel)

"We are honored to earn our second 'Awardable' status in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, this time for our breakthrough Black Forest Reaper defensive cyber analytics platform," said David Enga, Founder and CEO of Craxel. "Craxel is committed to delivering game-changing solutions to our government customers and proud to provide the DoD with a capability like no other for rapidly detecting malicious cyber activity in massive datasets over time. Black Forest Reaper, along with Black Forest Data Platform™ have both been identified as awardable capabilities by CDAO to accelerate data analytics and AI within the DoD, and both products are immediately available for procurement by government customers without further competition. This provides DoD and military customers with an opportunity to procure software and engineering services immediately, either piloting or proceeding to production deployment."

Craxel currently holds seven patents for the computer science breakthroughs powering Black Forest technology, with additional patents pending. The company achieved their first "Awardable" status with their initial Black Forest Data Platform submission in June 2024.

Essential Technology

Black Forest Reaper is designed to meet the complex needs of the government and large enterprise environments, offering several key benefits:

The platform can manage vast amounts of data in real time, leveraging Craxel's patented O(1) multidimensional indexing technology. This allows it to process millions of cybersecurity datapoints per second, providing unparalleled speed and efficiency. Holistic Cyber Defense: A unified cyber platform supports the entire end-to-end workflow from cyber threat intelligence analysis, detection, and remediation.

The robust ingest framework supports ingesting STIX, NetFlow, endpoint, and DNS data and provides a pluggable framework so any data source can be rapidly integrated. End user and machine-to-machine interfaces are delivered by the pluggable UX framework and Native/SQL interfaces, respectively. Time Series Knowledge Graphs: By rapidly constructing time series knowledge graphs, Black Forest Reaper can quickly map out relationships between events over time, allowing analysts to connect the dots between datapoints. This comprehensive view of network activity is crucial for expeditiously identifying patterns and potential threats.

By rapidly constructing time series knowledge graphs, Black Forest Reaper can quickly map out relationships between events over time, allowing analysts to connect the dots between datapoints. This comprehensive view of network activity is crucial for expeditiously identifying patterns and potential threats. Real-Time Observability: The platform offers real-time visibility into network activity, enabling organizations to monitor their systems live and detect suspicious or malicious activities as they occur.

The platform offers real-time visibility into network activity, enabling organizations to monitor their systems live and detect suspicious or malicious activities as they occur. Threat Intelligence Correlation: Black Forest Reaper rapidly correlates network activity with threat intelligence data, facilitating swift identification of threats and vulnerabilities and allowing for faster, more informed decision-making by analysts.

Black rapidly correlates network activity with threat intelligence data, facilitating swift identification of threats and vulnerabilities and allowing for faster, more informed decision-making by analysts. Resource Efficiency: Craxel's unique O(1) technology decouples performance and cost from data set size, making the platform extremely resource-efficient and delivering powerful, high performance results while using low computing resources.

Craxel's video, Better Decisions Faster at Any Scale with Craxel Black Forest Reaper™ Integrated Cybersecurity Solution, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents a real-world use case and highlights Black Forest Reaper's data technology and potential impact on the DoD. Craxel was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in the solution may create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com. Non-government customers may view a demonstration of YouTube or contact Craxel to request a demo.

About Craxel

Craxel is a software company empowering the world's largest organizations to extract the value they must have from their largest data assets. Craxel's patented Black Forest™ software products deliver solutions with astonishing speed, efficiency, and security for the world's largest data, analytics, and AI problems, achieving price/performance at scale that is unprecedented in the history of computing.

Powered by unique O(1) technology for indexing multi-dimensional data in constant time, Black Forest delivers extraordinarily fast time to insight for high volume, high velocity use cases, enabling both rapid human and automated decision making. The fast query times provided by Black Forest dramatically improve human productivity, while enabling the next generation of algorithmic and AI capabilities. Black Forest achieves both speed and efficiency because it uses a fraction of the compute power required by traditional approaches. At Craxel, we believe that speed and efficiency leads to Better Decisions, Faster, At Any Scale.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

