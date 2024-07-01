Crayfish BidCo Oy has gained title to the minority shares in Caverion Corporation and the Caverion shares will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 July 2024 at 15:00 EET

HELSINKI , July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish") has posted the security approved by the arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion"). Crayfish has thus obtained title to all the minority shares in Caverion in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. As a result of the posting of the security and the transfer of title to the minority shares, the minority shareholders of Caverion being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

Upon Caverion's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 13 March 2024 decided that the shares in Caverion will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after Crayfish has obtained title to all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion in the redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. The listing of the Caverion shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki ceases today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

ABOUT CAVERION

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

CONTACT:

INVESTOR AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

For further information, please contact:

Caverion

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications, IR and Sustainability

+358 50 562 6552

[email protected]

Triton

Fredrik Hazén, Communications Professional at Triton

+46 709 483 810

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/crayfish-bidco-oy-has-gained-title-to-the-minority-shares-in-caverion-corporation-and-the-caverion-s,c4009324

The following files are available for download: