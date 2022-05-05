Crayhill Capital Management Names Daniel Shlomi as General Counsel

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayhill Capital Management LP ("Crayhill"), a New York-based, minority-owned private credit manager focused on asset-based investments, today announced the appointment of Daniel Shlomi as General Counsel.

Mr. Shlomi will be responsible for all legal matters and processes across the firm. This will include leveraging his deep expertise to work alongside Crayhill's investment team to manage the full spectrum of deal documentation that supports the firm's investment activities.

Prior to joining Crayhill, Mr. Shlomi was an attorney at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP from 2012 to 2022. At Akin, Mr. Shlomi focused on commercial real estate transactions, including the acquisition, sale, development and financing of real estate and real estate-based assets. He advised a variety of clients in the real estate industry, including investment funds, home office and individual investors, REITs, commercial developers, and institutional lenders.

"We, and our investors, are gaining access to tremendous expertise by bringing on Daniel, who we have worked closely with in the past during his time at Akin and have long been impressed by. His deep experience in understanding, negotiating, and managing the legal framework underpinning our private credit investing activities will provide us with enormous leverage as we continue to successfully scale and grow our firm," stated Josh Eaton, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Crayhill.

"I am excited to join such a talented team during this exciting phase in Crayhill's growth. I look forward to contributing to Crayhill's expansion in the asset-based private credit space through its development and deployment of creative financing solutions," added Mr. Shlomi.

About Crayhill Capital Management

Crayhill Capital Management LP is a New York-based, minority-owned alternative asset management firm that specializes in asset-based investment opportunities. The firm was launched in August 2015 and is registered with the U.S. SEC as an investment adviser. Crayhill strives to deliver capital solutions through tailored financing structures. Its asset-based investment strategies draw on deep sector expertise and relationships throughout the structured finance and specialty finance markets. For more information, please visit https://crayhill.com or email [email protected]

