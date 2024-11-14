CRAYOLA AND AUDIBLE LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP TO INSPIRE CHILDREN TO LISTEN, IMAGINE, AND CREATE

Collaboration Includes Exclusive Creative Learning Activities Paired with Audible Original Children's Audiobooks and Podcasts

Audible to Award Mobile Creative Listening Stations to 10 Schools across the U.S. to Celebrate Crayola's Creativity Week

EASTON, Pa. and NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned children's creativity brand Crayola and Audible, Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced a unique collaboration to foster creativity by using audio storytelling to inspire young minds. This new approach gives educators and parents more tools to nurture and engage children's imaginations through creative moments.

The act of creating helps students build deep understanding, according to the American Association of School Librarians Standards Framework for Learners. As part of Crayola's Campaign for Creativity, Crayola and Audible are releasing today a collection of exclusive Crayola "Imagination in Action" activity sheets for Audible listeners to creatively engage with select children's titles. The sheets range from coloring projects to creative sketch prompts corresponding to specific Audible kids' titles such as Disney Frozen: Olaf's Quest and Peppa Pig's Play-A-Long Podcast. Parents and educators who are new to Audible will also have access to a two-month free Audible trial membership that can be used to listen to the Audible titles paired with each activity sheet. For details and to access the "Imagination in Action" sheets, visit audible.com/Crayola.

Audible will also be an official sponsor of Crayola's 2025 Creativity Week (Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, 2025), supporting educators in engaging their students' imaginations and encouraging creative expression through audio storytelling. Audible will give 10 schools across the U.S. mobile creative listening stations for use in school libraries and classrooms. Each mobile listening station includes tablets, headphones, three-year gift memberships to Audible, cozy seating, and more, packaged within a mobile cart that can be transported from classroom to classroom. The schools will also receive $1,000 worth of Crayola products to spur kids' creativity while they listen to immersive audio content. Schools can enter for a chance to receive a mobile creative listening station at Crayola.com/ListenImagineCreate from now until Feb. 2, 2025. Those randomly selected to receive the stations will be announced on or before Feb. 28, 2025, on the Crayola Learning Facebook page at facebook.com/CrayolaLearning. Additionally, Audible will gift mobile listening stations to two local public schools in Newark, NJ, its headquarters city, as part of its ongoing commitment to the city and to increase opportunity and to provide access to promote learning for Newark students.

"The creative experience of listening and illustrating a story is not only foundational to storytelling and reading skills, but also supports problem solving, critical thinking and self-expression. Creativity is a life skill, and through our Campaign for Creativity and this collaboration with Audible, we are elevating the conversation about the importance of childhood creativity to help kids reach their full potential and encouraging adults to nurture that creativity in everyday activities," said Victoria Lozano, Executive Vice President, Crayola Brand Marketing. "Our work with Audible amplifies our shared goal to inspire children's imagination and spark their creativity. Listening, imagining, and creating through audio storytelling can be a simple and fun creative moment that adults can use to foster screen-free childhood creativity every day."

"We're thrilled to partner with Crayola, one of the world's most beloved and enduring family brands, in their mission to spark creativity and a lifelong love of learning for children," said Derek Murphy, Head of Global Business Development, Audible. "Audio storytelling has a remarkable ability to captivate minds, transporting listeners to extraordinary worlds even as they engage in everyday activities. Between our growing library of children's titles and our recently launched Kids Profile feature – the timing couldn't be better for us to team with Crayola to harness the power of imagination, empowering the next generation to dream big, color outside the lines and unlock their full creative potential."

Audible recently launched a Kids Profiles feature, providing customers with a kid-friendly listening space that allows parents to enrich and inspire their kids' imaginations in a parent-controlled environment, right from the Audible app. The new feature comes as Audible continues to expand its offering of family listening content with a range of hit titles for kids.

Crayola Creativity Week is a free event that provides educators and parents around the globe with resources to nurture children's creativity and gives children the tools to bring their ideas to life, encouraging imaginative expression and innovative thinking. The virtual event brings together more than 6 million children across 100 countries to engage in hands-on activities with some of the most celebrated creators in the world supporting Crayola's focus on creativity to illuminate learning across subject areas. Held annually and now part of Crayola's Campaign for Creativity, this year's program—themed Imagination in Action—will take place Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, 2025.

For Media Inquiries

Crayola Contact: Audible Contact: Constance Walker Matthew Sinsheimer [email protected] [email protected] 484-538-7572 646-853-0132

SOURCE Crayola