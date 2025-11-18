Horace Mann and Crayola Are Giving Educators a Chance to Recharge Their Creativity

Nationwide Creativity Retreat Sweepstakes helps educators

strengthen their creative energy as part of Crayola Creativity Week 2026

EASTON, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola, a brand synonymous with color, creativity, and education, alongside Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN), a leading provider of financial services and solutions for educators, today announced exciting new details about their 2026 Crayola Creativity Week partnership. Together, the brands are launching a national Creativity Retreat Sweepstakes that includes a refreshing retreat and creativity prizes for educators to help spark imagination and support creative learning.

As an official sponsor of Crayola Creativity Week, Horace Mann helps Crayola bring the free, week-long educational event to schools, homes, and libraries with inspiring and interactive content that support creative learning across multiple subject areas and delivered by world-renowned creative talent. Last year, more than 13 million students from over 120 countries and 90,000 learning sites participated in Crayola Creativity Week.

Designed to strengthen creative confidence in educators and bring fresh ideas back to the classroom, the sweepstakes will reward 20 grand-prize winners with a four-day creativity retreat in Southern California. The retreat will feature hands-on sessions with mixed media artists, poets, and art therapists to help educators address burnout, discover their creative style, and plan for the future. Educators will also have time for leisure activities such as pool, beach, and spa time to connect with other educators and recharge their creative batteries.

The grand prize winners will also receive $1,000 in Crayola art supplies for their schools. Additionally, 25 educators will receive runner-up prizes of $500 in Crayola art supplies, equipping classrooms with vibrant materials that make creative learning possible.

"Horace Mann was founded by educators, for educators," said Marita Zuraitis, President and CEO of Horace Mann. "The Crayola Creativity Week and Retreat Sweepstakes is an opportunity to recognize the incredible impact that educators have on the lives of their students, to help them renew their creative spark, and to continue supporting them as they build classrooms where imagination thrives."

"Educators are the heartbeat of creativity in classrooms, and we know how important it is for them to feel inspired and supported," said Victoria Lozano, Crayola's Chief Marketing Officer. "Through our partnership with Horace Mann, we're giving teachers the opportunity to recharge their creative energy and return to their students with new ideas, confidence, and tools that make learning vibrant and engaging. This retreat is about celebrating educators, refilling their cup, and empowering them to lead with creativity."

The partnership comes as Crayola approaches the fifth year of Crayola Creativity Week, taking place Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, 2026. The annual virtual event gives educators and parents resources to help nurture children's creativity and provides children with the tools to bring their ideas to life, encouraging imaginative expression and innovative thinking.

Through engaging, standards-aligned activities and resources, Crayola Creativity Week integrates hands-on experiences with literacy, STEAM, and social-emotional learning. The brand partners with companies, education associations, artists, actors, authors, and entrepreneurs to bring this program to life through celebrity talent videos, downloadable handouts to follow and create along, daily prizes, and a livestream virtual school assembly. The daily themes address embracing ideas, reaching goals, empowering communities, and more to make creativity an essential part of the classroom, which extends beyond the week.

Crayola Creativity Week is a signature activation of Crayola's Campaign for Creativity, the brand's advocacy initiative that reframes, champions and celebrates creativity as a mindset essential to lifelong growth and wellbeing, and provides resources and inspiration to encourage more creative moments at home and in school.

Enrollment for Crayola Creativity Week is currently open at Crayola.com/CreativityWeek.

Entries are being accepted now through Jan. 19, 2026, for the Horace Mann Creativity Retreat Sweepstakes.

For more information about Crayola Creativity Week and Crayola Campaign for Creativity, visit www.crayola.com. For further information about Horace Mann, visit www.horacemann.com.

SOURCE Crayola