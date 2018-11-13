Crayola Infuses Sprinkles, Sparkle and Safari into its 2019 Holiday Line-Up

"At Crayola, we are all about giving kids new and innovative products that spark creative experiences which is why we are excited to bring kids' imaginations to life using different colors, textures and mediums," said Smith Holland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crayola, LLC. "With this year's line-up, in some ways we are going back-to-basics and celebrating the foundation of our brand with DIY art-inspired activities featuring new creative twists. We are also expanding fan-favorites from previous years that we know our fans will be pleasantly surprised to see."