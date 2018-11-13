Crayola Infuses Sprinkles, Sparkle and Safari into its 2019 Holiday Line-Up
On display for the first time at the American International Toy Fair, new toys from Crayola fuel creative exploration through color, textures and environments while building upon fan-favorites
Feb 15, 2019, 09:02 ET
EASTON, Pa., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola, the brand that has supported creativity through color, art and innovation for more than 116 years, will unveil a new line-up of toys at the American International Toy Fair on February 16 – 19, 2019, in New York City (Booth #765). This year's line-up leans into DIY art-inspired activities and builds upon popular fan-favorites - with new twists!
"At Crayola, we are all about giving kids new and innovative products that spark creative experiences which is why we are excited to bring kids' imaginations to life using different colors, textures and mediums," said Smith Holland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crayola, LLC. "With this year's line-up, in some ways we are going back-to-basics and celebrating the foundation of our brand with DIY art-inspired activities featuring new creative twists. We are also expanding fan-favorites from previous years that we know our fans will be pleasantly surprised to see."
2019 New Product Offerings
- Crayola Glitter Dots: Crayola Glitter Dots is a fun and innovative way for kids to create with glitter without all the mess. Each dot contains a special coating so all the glitter is contained in the dot and features a unique adhesive which sticks to multiple surfaces including paper, wood, felt, papier-mâché, fabrics, styrofoam and more. Glitter Dots will be available in single serve packs and creative activity kits that enable kids to create sparkling keychains, stickers, mosaics and sparkly signs. Recommended for children 5+ for suggested retail prices of $4.99 for single serve packs up to $19.99 for kits.
- Crayola Sprinkle Art Shaker: With the new Crayola Sprinkle Art Shaker, kids can create custom 3D art with glue and sprinkles – with less mess and waste! The contained art project is housed in an enclosed case so kids can lay down custom glue designs and shake until the sprinkles stick. After each creation, the remaining sprinkles will roll back into the included sprinkle tubes for continued use over and over again. Recommended for children 4+ for a suggested retail price of $19.99.
- Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Safari Oasis: Following the popularity of Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets, Safari Oasis features all new safari-themed pets that kids can customize with color, wash in the kid-powered tub with a fun slide attachment and customize all over again. In a matter of minutes, kids are transported to an imaginative safari where they can create, nurture and collect four new pets, including a monkey, elephant, giraffe and lion. Recommended for children 3+ for a suggested retail price of $19.99.
- Crayola Spin and Spiral Art Station: Creating spiralized art has never been easier (and more fun!) until now. Using a combination of markers, inks and stencils, kids can use the Crayola Spin and Spiral Art Station to create endless unique color and shape combinations using circular cut out discs. The 2-in-1 kid powered station allows kids to rotate paper cut-outs and drop the ink to create splatter art on one side and spiral designs with markers on the other. Recommended for children 5+ for a suggested retail price of $19.99.
Additional Offerings
Building upon fan-favorites from 2018, Crayola is also announcing:
- Color Chemistry Arctic Lab: This year, the Crayola Color Chemistry Arctic Lab contains everything young scientists need to explore color like never before – with a new arctic twist. The Color Chemistry Arctic Lab includes 50 all new winter-themed experiments including 15 different experiments ready to go, right out of the box. Ideal for the holiday season, each of the 50 new experiments infuses color and winter themes, from snow that grows on trees, to color-changing window cling snowflakes and more. Recommended for children 7+ for a suggested retail price of $24.99.
- Crayola Sparkle Crayon Melter: Last year's popular crayon-melting tool is making a comeback with newly-added effects. With a new vibrant purple melter unit and compatibility with Crayola Metallic Crayons, DIYers can add shimmer and shine to their melted crayon art as they create on a variety of unique surfaces, including wood, glass, canvas, chalk boards and more. Recommended for children 6+ for a suggested retail price of $24.99.
About Crayola
Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.
