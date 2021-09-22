Crayola Launches New Season of Digital-First Content in Partnership with WildBrain Spark

The new season of 20 three-minute animations and 20 one-minute draw-along episodes launched on the Crayola Kingdom YouTube channel this month with new episodes released weekly. Designed to appeal to children 5-8-years-old, the new content is part of Crayola's digital engagement strategy to bring physical play and entertainment together, reaching Generation Alpha on their preferred platforms.

The digital series, based on the popular Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets creative toy range, was developed to engage kids through the unique elements of animation, real play and drawing. The content is focused on what kids love most about the toy line – bringing their imaginations to life through endless color and design transformations of washable toy pets.

Using WildBrain Spark's digital-first best practices, data and insights from the first season of the series, the new content brings the most popular characters further into the spotlight, including Makena (the bird), Tuma (the elephant) and Scooter (the dog). The new season hones in on the live action arts and crafts elements, an increasingly popular theme on the platform.

"Through the Crayola Kingdom channel, children can build an even stronger emotional connection to the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets characters as they watch them come to life on the screen and learn to draw their favorites," said Rich Wuerthele, President and CEO of Crayola. "This ownable storytelling platform represents a new era of connecting with kids that allows Crayola to learn, engage and delight our #1 consumer target through content that is informed by WildBrain Spark's insights, YouTube analytics and our own research."

Rachel Taylor, Commercial Director at WildBrain Spark, added: "Partnering with Crayola to design and launch its YouTube kids' strategy has been an exciting journey, creating a channel and programming that bridges the gap between digital entertainment and physical play. Through our own insight tools and YouTube expertise, we are able to take the guesswork out of producing content. The data provides clear indications about what the audience is most likely to watch, which is key to informing our strategy. This latest season of original Crayola content focuses on what kids love most about the first season as it continues to bring the world of Scribble Scrubbie Pets to life for fans."

Since the launch of Crayola Kingdom at the end of 2020, the channel has surpassed 13.2 million views with over 370,000 hours of time spent watching to date.

Kim Rompilla, EVP Global Product Marketing, Development & Activation at Crayola, said: "Our goal was to enter the children's entertainment space in a way that is modern and fresh. Being Crayola, we already have the brand recognition, and products children love and parents trust. The next step is to continue to meet kids of this generation where they are, on YouTube, and enrich their experience of colorful and digital playtime."

The Scribble Scrubbie Pets series and more Crayola content can be accessed anytime on the

Crayola Kingdom YouTube channel.

ABOUT CRAYOLA

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola .

ABOUT WILDBRAIN SPARK

WildBrain Spark is an award-winning digital media company and one of the world's most popular premium kids' and family networks on AVOD. We offer a highly curated, brand-safe environment, where kids and families can enjoy broadcast-quality content, including Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Peanuts, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Degrassi, Fireman Sam, Spookiz, Polly Pocket and more. With more than 173-million subscribers on YouTube and YouTube Kids, we have over 220,000 videos under management, across more than 800 kids' channels. Our network generates billions of views per month and reaches 1-in-3 kids globally on YouTube every 90 days. WildBrain Spark provides a full service for IP owners looking to connect with global audiences through our expertise in the creation of original content, YouTube channel management and consumer-products synergies. Our advertising sales team provides brands and agencies access to our reserved network and bespoke ad solutions. Based in London, New York and Los Angeles, WildBrain Spark is part of WildBrain Ltd., a global leader in kids' and family entertainment. Visit us at wildbrain-spark.com.

