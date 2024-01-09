Millions of Children, Parents, and Educators to Participate in Crayola Creativity Week Global Event Celebrating Children's Creative Thinking

Creativity Week is a free program that puts the spotlight on how Creativity Connects Us, bringing millions of children together globally across 6 continents and 77 countries. Throughout the week educators and parents will have access to fun, engaging, and creative activities to do with their students and children, including: hands-on, educational activity videos led by celebrities, downloadable handouts to follow and create along, daily prizes, a livestream virtual assembly to connect with other creative classrooms, and more. All content is aligned to education standards.

"Crayola Creativity Week rests at the heart of Crayola's mission by nurturing creativity in the classrooms and homes and helping engage kids with hands-on learning across key subjects," said Victoria Lozano, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Crayola. "The program provides children with inspiration and tools to express their thoughts through art, storytelling, and music, and encourages innovative thinking while helping kids development lifelong creative mindsets."

"Crayola Creativity Week is a seven-day celebration that shows children they can have fun with learning through creativity," said Crystal Hopkins, School Librarian at Three Peaks Elementary in Cedar City, UT, who is a past participant of Crayola Creativity Week. "Students love completing the daily Crayola Creativity Week activities. They love learning about new books to read. And they're excited to discover that Creativity Week happens around the world and we're all doing it together," said Jeannette Barnes, an Integrated Arts Teacher at Elliott Elementary School in Holt, MI, and past Crayola Creativity Week participant.

Crayola partners with artists, actors, authors, astronauts, musicians, entrepreneurs, and athletes who are passionate about inspiring, engaging and supporting children's education. The full week line-up can be found below, and for more details – head to the Events Calendar on Crayola.com/CreativityWeek:

Monday, January 22 : Cooking Connects Cultures with the creator of Sankofa, chef and TV personality Eric Adjepong

: Cooking Connects Cultures with the creator of chef and TV personality Eric Adjepong Tuesday, January 23 : Leaping Toward Dreams with the creators of Firebird, principal ballet dancer Misty Copeland and illustrator Christopher Myers

: Leaping Toward Dreams with the creators of principal ballet dancer and illustrator Christopher Myers Wednesday, January 24 : Wishing Upon Stars with NASA astronomers and illustrator of Always Looking Up, Louise Pigott

: Wishing Upon Stars with NASA astronomers and illustrator of Louise Pigott Thursday, January 25 : Seeing Our Strengths with the creators of I Am A Masterpiece , 13-year-old author, actor and activist with Down Syndrome Mia Armstrong, and illustrator Alexandra Thompson

: Seeing Our Strengths with the creators of , 13-year-old author, actor and activist with Down Syndrome Mia Armstrong, and illustrator Friday, January 26 : Writing Your Story with 14-year-old actor in Avatar: The Way of Water and musician Trinity Bliss , plus the creators of The Story of You, author Lisa Ann Scott and illustrator Sue Cornelison

: Writing Your Story with 14-year-old actor in and musician , plus the creators of author and illustrator Saturday, January 27 : Finding Music Everywhere with the creators of Music is in Everything, Grammy-award winning musician Ziggy Marley and illustrator Ag Jatkowska

: Finding Music Everywhere with the creators of Grammy-award winning musician and illustrator Ag Jatkowska Sunday, January 28 : Connecting Past and Future with the creators of I Am Golden and We Are Golden, style influencer and New York Times bestselling author Eva Chen and New York Times bestselling illustrator Sophie Diao

Creativity Connects Us globally on Friday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. ET, as classrooms and families tune-in to a virtual assembly event to hear inspirational messages from celebrities including actress Elizabeth Olsen, Diary of a Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney, NFL running back for the Minnesota Vikings Alexander Mattison, and Shark Tank's Daymond John, among many others, while seeing other school celebrations happening around the world. This special assembly is an exhilarating way for teachers and children to see that they are part of something bigger.

Collaborators for this program include NASA STEM, Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, Astra Publishing House, Akashic Books, Albert Whitman & Co., Khan Academy Kids, SuperNoodle, Abrams, Martin Guitar, Ashley, Walmart, School Specialty, Office Depot, and more.

Parents and educators can learn more about the program and sign up by visiting Crayola.com/CreativityWeek, and join the more than 3.7 million kids who have already signed up to participate in the 2024 program. Educator and parent participants who post student artwork online with the official Creativity Week hashtag, #CrayolaCreativityWeek, will have a chance to win books, art supplies, guitars, creative space and teacher lounge makeovers, and more.

About Crayola Education

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Crayola Education provides free creative learning resources to K-8 educators to prepare students with academic and life skills that hinge on creativity. For more information, visit www.crayola.com/education or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayolaeducation.

CONTACT: Mary Hanna, [email protected]

SOURCE Crayola