Crayola Launches "Thank A Teacher" Campaign, Asking America to Share One Million Thank-Yous for Teachers

To jumpstart the campaign, Crayola employees from across the country – including CEO Smith Holland – visited over 300 schools to hand deliver personal thank-yous. At the kick-off event in NYC's Flatiron Plaza, a 25-foot-tall digital thank you card streamed heartfelt teacher thank-yous from across the country and actress Debra Messing personally thanked her teacher for the impact he made on her life. Crayola also asked the nation to join in to reach one million teacher thank-yous on social media using the hashtag #CrayolaThanks.

"Teachers have been a core part of Crayola's heritage since the early 1900s, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate Crayola's 115th birthday than by paying homage to our legacy and honoring teachers for all that they do," said Smith Holland, President and CEO of Crayola. "At Crayola, we admire the passion and commitment of our nation's teachers in helping young minds grow and unleashing the power of creativity. Today and every day, we commend and celebrate teachers and invite the nation to join us in saying thank you."

To spur additional participation, Crayola launched Crayola.com/ThankATeacher, a digital site where physical thank-you notes can be uploaded into a gallery, teachers can search and view thank-yous and find heartwarming content. The website also includes a contest launching on July 1, where families can create and upload thank-you notes for teachers for a chance to win prizes for their family, teacher and school. Ten grand prize packs will be awarded, inclusive of:

$10,000 classroom makeover for the teacher

classroom makeover for the teacher One year supply of Crayola products for the school

$1,000 scholarship for the student

scholarship for the student $1,000 gift card for both the teacher and school

gift card for both the teacher and school Free CreatEd seminar for the school

In addition to the grand prizes, one lucky entrant will have his or her thank-you note featured on a special pack of Crayola crayons this holiday. In addition, a weekly sweepstakes will run concurrently with the contest, offering entrants a chance to win $500 gift cards for themselves and their teachers. The contest and sweepstakes will run through August 25, 2018.

Supporting the campaign and extending the thank-you to teachers year round, all Crayola Experience locations are offering free admission with a valid I.D. The Crayola Experience is now in four locations including: Easton, PA; Orlando, FL; Minneapolis, MN, and the newest attraction site in Plano, TX.

To join the conversation and be one of the million thank-yous for teachers, share your tribute on social media with the hashtag #CrayolaThanks.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a business of Hallmark Cards, Inc., is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola .

Erika Merklinger

Crayola

eamerklinger@crayola.com

(610) 253-6272 ext. 4625

Alison Deasy

Golin for Crayola

adeasy@golin.com

(212) 373-6042

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crayola-launches-thank-a-teacher-campaign-asking-america-to-share-one-million-thank-yous-for-teachers-300645990.html

SOURCE Crayola

Related Links

http://www.crayola.com

